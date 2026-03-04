Missiles and 'Shaheds' from Iran must not destroy lives - Zelenskyy spoke with the King of Jordan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan about the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region. He emphasized that missiles and "Shaheds" from Iran should not destroy lives, UNN reports.

We in Ukraine are closely monitoring all events and have taken a principled stance from the very beginning. I expressed our support and solidarity with the people of Jordan and the region as a whole. - Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

The head of state emphasized that "it is important for everyone to coordinate together, both in Europe and in the Middle East, for the sake of security."

Ukraine is ready to provide interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for American PAC-3 air defense missiles - Zelenskyy

Missiles and "Shaheds" from Iran should not destroy lives, and it is important that the war does not expand. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Teams from Ukraine and Qatar will be in contact to jointly provide more protection to people - Zelenskyy