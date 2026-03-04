Missiles and 'Shaheds' from Iran must not destroy lives - Zelenskyy spoke with the King of Jordan

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 2808 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 13279 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 40778 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 70398 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 60104 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 64195 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 60032 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34229 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28420 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 26256 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.8m/s
62%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on IranPhotoMarch 4, 04:30 AM • 13756 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 16375 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently08:29 AM • 16129 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 10515 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 10632 views
Publications
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 10694 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 10580 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 68876 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 90451 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 88450 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 4216 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 26651 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 34620 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 38753 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 47003 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Dassault Rafale

Missiles and 'Shaheds' from Iran must not destroy lives - Zelenskyy spoke with the King of Jordan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan regarding the situation in the Middle East. He emphasized that Iranian missiles and "Shaheds" should not destroy lives.

Missiles and 'Shaheds' from Iran must not destroy lives - Zelenskyy spoke with the King of Jordan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan about the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region. He emphasized that missiles and "Shaheds" from Iran should not destroy lives, UNN reports.

We in Ukraine are closely monitoring all events and have taken a principled stance from the very beginning. I expressed our support and solidarity with the people of Jordan and the region as a whole.

- Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

The head of state emphasized that "it is important for everyone to coordinate together, both in Europe and in the Middle East, for the sake of security."

Ukraine is ready to provide interceptor drones to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for American PAC-3 air defense missiles - Zelenskyy03.03.26, 17:52 • 4468 views

Missiles and "Shaheds" from Iran should not destroy lives, and it is important that the war does not expand.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Teams from Ukraine and Qatar will be in contact to jointly provide more protection to people - Zelenskyy03.03.26, 19:21 • 5522 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Telegram
Jordan
Shahed-136
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran