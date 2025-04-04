Vitalii Kim

The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, declared over UAH 1. 7 million in salary for the year, a Mercedes-Benz for $149,000, several apartments, and significant cash savings.
The occupiers attacked the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, with "Shahed"-type drones. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at a warehouse facility, but fortunately, no one was injured.
HACC approved the agreement with former deputy Iryna Kormyshkina and her husband. She was given a suspended sentence, a fine of UAH 68,000 and an obligation to pay UAH 20 million to the budget and UAH 2 million to the Armed Forces.
The HACC extended procedural duties for MP Iryna Kormyshkina, suspected of illicit enrichment, for two months. She is accused of acquiring assets worth more than UAH 20 million above her official income.
As a result of the rocket and drone shelling of Mykolaiv, 7 people were injured, two women were killed, one of them was pregnant. The situation is under control, the consequences of the attack are being eliminated.
Russian troops attacked the village of Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv region with FPV drones three times, killing a 43-year-old man. When the police arrived at the scene, the enemy fired at law enforcement officers, destroying their vehicle.
Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, bailed out MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva, who is suspected of illicit enrichment. He explained this by her cooperation with the investigation and the fact that she is not hiding.
The HACC applied a personal guarantee to MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva, suspected of illicit enrichment. David Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim were appointed as sureties, and a number of obligations were imposed on the suspect.
Enemy forces attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Four attacks on the Kutsurubska community, a strike on Ochakiv and shelling of the water area of the Ochakivska community were recorded.
A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 4 people, including a 12-year-old girl. A hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars were damaged.
The occupiers attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Thanks to the prompt actions of local services and air defense, there were no casualties and 3 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv region. Air defense destroyed a Shahed drone, and enemy mortars attacked the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
On the night of October 17, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region. The attack resulted in a power outage, but most consumers have been restored, and there were no injuries.
Vitaliy Kim, Head of Mykolaiv RMA, reported that the power outage in the region was caused by an accident. Repair work will take several hours if no additional problems arise.
Several hostile attacks took place in Mykolaiv region, including drone and rocket attacks. Private houses and a power line were damaged, but there were no casualties.
The number of wounded increased to 23 as a result of the nighttime Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. Russian troops launched 7 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region, killing one woman.
At night, Mykolaiv was hit by an S-300 missile attack, killing a woman and injuring 16 people. Infrastructure, residential buildings and cars were damaged.
A series of explosions in Mykolaiv killed one person and wounded 11 others, including some seriously. The head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, reported the incident, and the Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading toward the city.
Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with Shahed drones. A fire broke out on the territory of a farm as a result of a hit from one of the UAVs.
An explosion was recorded in Mykolaiv, as reported by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych. The head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, noted that the “hit” was in the same place.
Mykolaiv air defense forces shot down 4 Shahed drones. The enemy attacked Mykolaiv's infrastructure with rockets and shelled the Kutsurubska community, damaging houses and facilities. There were no casualties.
An attack by an enemy FPV drone was recorded in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv district. According to the head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, no one was injured in the attack.
On the night of October 8, air defense forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones. According to reports, there was no shelling of the region's territory.
On the evening of October 4, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, allegedly with X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. There were no casualties. In the afternoon, there was an artillery attack on the Halytsynivka community.
Enemy troops attacked Mykolaiv region. An FPV drone attacked the Kutsurubska community, and Ochakiv came under artillery fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The occupation forces carried out several artillery shelling and drone attacks on the Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities of Mykolaiv region. The attacks did not result in any casualties, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA.
Enemy drones attacked the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv district. According to the head of the RMA, Vitaliy Kim, the attacks took place on October 1 at 14:17 and 03:36, with no casualties.
Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region was attacked by FPV drones, damaging a truck. At night, air defense forces destroyed four Shahed drones.
At night in Mykolaiv region, air defense systems shot down 4 Shahed 131/136 drones. The attack damaged an educational institution in the Shevchenkivska community. Two civilians were injured in the last day due to Russian shelling.
Enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region. During the night, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed drones, and attacks took place in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts, but without civilian casualties.