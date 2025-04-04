Vitalii Kim

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14643 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26244 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63451 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211731 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121448 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390270 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309541 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213527 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244100 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255032 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130139 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211739 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390276 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253523 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309542 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2234 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12949 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44061 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71800 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56929 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Vitalii Kim

News by theme

Kim declared four apartments in Mykolaiv and over 1.7 million in salary

The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, declared over UAH 1. 7 million in salary for the year, a Mercedes-Benz for $149,000, several apartments, and significant cash savings.

Economy • March 31, 12:16 PM • 44545 views

russia attacked Mykolaiv region with kamikaze drones: a fire broke out

The occupiers attacked the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, with "Shahed"-type drones. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at a warehouse facility, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Society • March 28, 12:34 AM • 20688 views

HACC approved the agreement with ex-deputy Kormyshkina: 5 years were replaced with a suspended sentence

HACC approved the agreement with former deputy Iryna Kormyshkina and her husband. She was given a suspended sentence, a fine of UAH 68,000 and an obligation to pay UAH 20 million to the budget and UAH 2 million to the Armed Forces.

Politics • March 21, 11:57 AM • 12685 views

Court extends the term of office of MP Kormyshkina, suspected of illicit enrichment, for another two months

The HACC extended procedural duties for MP Iryna Kormyshkina, suspected of illicit enrichment, for two months. She is accused of acquiring assets worth more than UAH 20 million above her official income.

Crimes and emergencies • December 19, 10:00 AM • 14811 views

In Mykolaiv, the number of victims increased to 7, two women were killed - Kim

As a result of the rocket and drone shelling of Mykolaiv, 7 people were injured, two women were killed, one of them was pregnant. The situation is under control, the consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

Society • November 17, 01:48 PM • 33383 views

Russians attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: one killed and a police car destroyed

Russian troops attacked the village of Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv region with FPV drones three times, killing a 43-year-old man. When the police arrived at the scene, the enemy fired at law enforcement officers, destroying their vehicle.

War • October 27, 01:07 PM • 51750 views

Kim explains why he bailed out MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva

Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, bailed out MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva, who is suspected of illicit enrichment. He explained this by her cooperation with the investigation and the fact that she is not hiding.

Politics • October 24, 07:40 AM • 17887 views

Guarantors Kim and Arakhamia: court releases MP Allakhverdiieva on bail

The HACC applied a personal guarantee to MP Iryna Allakhverdiieva, suspected of illicit enrichment. David Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim were appointed as sureties, and a number of obligations were imposed on the suspect.

Politics • October 23, 02:43 PM • 29463 views

Mykolaiv region under fire: attacks by drones and artillery, no casualties

Enemy forces attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Four attacks on the Kutsurubska community, a strike on Ochakiv and shelling of the water area of the Ochakivska community were recorded.

Society • October 22, 04:37 AM • 92335 views

Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: 4 injured, buildings damaged

A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 4 people, including a 12-year-old girl. A hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars were damaged.

Society • October 21, 05:01 AM • 39508 views

Mykolaiv region under fire: drone and artillery attacks repelled

The occupiers attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. Thanks to the prompt actions of local services and air defense, there were no casualties and 3 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

Society • October 21, 04:41 AM • 39656 views

Shelling in Mykolaiv region: enemy drone destroyed, no casualties reported

Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv region. Air defense destroyed a Shahed drone, and enemy mortars attacked the Ochakiv community. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Society • October 20, 05:20 AM • 46189 views

Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: there are blackouts

On the night of October 17, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv region. The attack resulted in a power outage, but most consumers have been restored, and there were no injuries.

Society • October 17, 04:41 AM • 17413 views

Power outage due to accident in Mykolaiv region, restoration expected in a few hours - RMA

Vitaliy Kim, Head of Mykolaiv RMA, reported that the power outage in the region was caused by an accident. Repair work will take several hours if no additional problems arise.

Society • October 16, 07:15 AM • 12674 views

Mykolaiv region under hostile attack: houses damaged

Several hostile attacks took place in Mykolaiv region, including drone and rocket attacks. Private houses and a power line were damaged, but there were no casualties.

Society • October 16, 04:29 AM • 17317 views

Enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv: number of wounded increased to 23

The number of wounded increased to 23 as a result of the nighttime Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. Russian troops launched 7 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region, killing one woman.

War • October 15, 07:48 AM • 14556 views

Mykolaiv under fire: as a result of a rocket attack, the number of victims increased to 16, one woman was killed

At night, Mykolaiv was hit by an S-300 missile attack, killing a woman and injuring 16 people. Infrastructure, residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Society • October 15, 04:29 AM • 48458 views

Explosions kill 1 person, injure 11 in Mykolaiv

A series of explosions in Mykolaiv killed one person and wounded 11 others, including some seriously. The head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, reported the incident, and the Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading toward the city.

Society • October 15, 01:08 AM • 106589 views

A farm caught fire due to a drone strike in Mykolaiv region

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with Shahed drones. A fire broke out on the territory of a farm as a result of a hit from one of the UAVs.

Society • October 12, 05:03 AM • 35389 views

Another explosion in Mykolaiv: RMA says the “hit” was in the same place

An explosion was recorded in Mykolaiv, as reported by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych. The head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, noted that the “hit” was in the same place.

War • October 10, 09:14 AM • 13695 views

Mykolaiv region air defense destroyed 4 drones, enemy attacked infrastructure

Mykolaiv air defense forces shot down 4 Shahed drones. The enemy attacked Mykolaiv's infrastructure with rockets and shelled the Kutsurubska community, damaging houses and facilities. There were no casualties.

Society • October 10, 05:01 AM • 26992 views

Enemy attacks Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: no casualties

An attack by an enemy FPV drone was recorded in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv district. According to the head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, no one was injured in the attack.

Society • October 9, 04:30 AM • 35965 views

Three Shahed drones shot down in Mykolaiv region

On the night of October 8, air defense forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones. According to reports, there was no shelling of the region's territory.

War • October 8, 04:32 AM • 16498 views

Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv - RMA

On the evening of October 4, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, allegedly with X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. There were no casualties. In the afternoon, there was an artillery attack on the Halytsynivka community.

Society • October 5, 05:09 AM • 32052 views

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv region: attacks on Kutsurubska community and Ochakiv

Enemy troops attacked Mykolaiv region. An FPV drone attacked the Kutsurubska community, and Ochakiv came under artillery fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Society • October 4, 04:38 AM • 42165 views

Mykolaiv region suffers artillery and drone attacks by occupants: no casualties

The occupation forces carried out several artillery shelling and drone attacks on the Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities of Mykolaiv region. The attacks did not result in any casualties, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA.

Society • October 3, 04:42 AM • 24752 views

Drones attacked Mykolaiv region: no casualties reported

Enemy drones attacked the Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv district. According to the head of the RMA, Vitaliy Kim, the attacks took place on October 1 at 14:17 and 03:36, with no casualties.

Society • October 2, 04:35 AM • 44267 views

Mykolaiv region suffers enemy drone attacks: truck damaged

Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region was attacked by FPV drones, damaging a truck. At night, air defense forces destroyed four Shahed drones.

War • October 1, 04:46 AM • 29755 views

In Mykolaiv region, 4 “Shaheeds” were shot down at night, an educational institution was damaged due to the Russian attack

At night in Mykolaiv region, air defense systems shot down 4 Shahed 131/136 drones. The attack damaged an educational institution in the Shevchenkivska community. Two civilians were injured in the last day due to Russian shelling.

War • September 29, 08:00 AM • 17935 views

The enemy fired on Mykolaiv region: Air defense shoots down three Shahed drones

Enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region. During the night, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed drones, and attacks took place in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts, but without civilian casualties.

War • September 28, 05:27 AM • 18162 views