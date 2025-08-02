Power outage recorded in Mykolaiv region

$41.710.00
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 17432 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 22275 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 32856 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 93686 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 240408 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 221198 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 117541 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 106910 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 203300 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 75929 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 15888 views
Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCRAugust 2, 11:56 AM • 7366 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 11470 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 16663 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to UkraineAugust 2, 02:04 PM • 24013 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 17423 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 240386 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 130273 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 221181 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 145778 views
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 22263 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 52262 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 91548 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 108314 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 183496 views
Power outage recorded in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Mykolaiv region was left without electricity late in the evening on August 2. The outage occurred after a Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv, which caused a fire.

Power outage recorded in Mykolaiv region

Late in the evening, on August 2, Mykolaiv region was left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim.

There are power outages in the region. We are investigating

- the official wrote.

He added that a fire broke out after the Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv.

Putin's departure will change nothing in Russia, it's a system - Budanov02.08.25, 15:14 • 4412 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Mykolaiv Oblast
Vitaliy Kim
Mykolaiv