Power outage recorded in Mykolaiv region

Late in the evening, on August 2, Mykolaiv region was left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim.

There are power outages in the region. We are investigating - the official wrote.

He added that a fire broke out after the Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv.

Putin's departure will change nothing in Russia, it's a system - Budanov