Power outage recorded in Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Mykolaiv region was left without electricity late in the evening on August 2. The outage occurred after a Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv, which caused a fire.
Late in the evening, on August 2, Mykolaiv region was left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim.
There are power outages in the region. We are investigating
He added that a fire broke out after the Russian attack on the city of Mykolaiv.
