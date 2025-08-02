$41.710.00
Putin's departure will change nothing in Russia, it's a system - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Putin's health is worse than the Russian system, but his departure will not lead to changes. Russia's system is strong, and his successor will remain in the same paradigm, as everything is calculated.

Putin's departure will change nothing in Russia, it's a system - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the health of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is worse than his system, but nothing will change with the departure of the Russian state leader himself. Budanov stated this in an interview with "Moseychuk +", as reported by UNN.

Details

The Russian Federation, by its very structure, is very different from Ukraine. You cannot compare them. Therefore, a situation in which everyone knows exactly who gave the order and who did what, were witnesses, they will come out with a stone face and perform their role. As written in the protocol. It is unpleasant for me to say this, it will probably be unpleasant for everyone to hear... their system is quite strong. Putin's health is worse than his system, but with the departure of the Russian state leader himself, nothing will change there. They have built the system in such a way that the next successor will be in that paradigm. And this is at least

- said Budanov.

He emphasized that Moscow is prepared for a possible change of the Russian president, despite the fact that candidates may change.

The fact that they change these candidates - some time passes, different events still happen. But this is the whole problem, that everything is conceptually calculated. And the successor, who, due to any circumstances, for example, comes now, will not change anything. Everything will move exactly as it was. Well, with minor adjustments, but minor ones. This is a system. This is always a problem for democracy and totalitarian regimes. (...) In Russia, a whole class of people has already grown up who were born under President Putin, who live under President Putin, many of whom have already died under him. And they cannot imagine another life. Therefore, the system there, unfortunately for us, is quite stable

- Budanov emphasized.

Recall

Russia plans to carry out the largest rearmament since 1980, for which it plans to spend 1.1 trillion dollars. The task for Russia is to prepare for war with NATO in 2030.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine