Access to Trevi Fountain in Italy to become paid

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
12:12 AM • 10911 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 22411 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 16347 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 23430 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 33854 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 27284 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 52409 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 37437 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 19690 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19839 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.3m/s
92%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sikorski "awarded" Orban the Order of Lenin after his statement about "averting the threat of war"PhotoDecember 19, 08:00 PM • 3116 views
"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in UkraineDecember 19, 09:32 PM • 3906 views
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - ZelenskyyDecember 19, 10:32 PM • 7572 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"12:53 AM • 6518 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhoto01:09 AM • 15832 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 52406 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 35574 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 44557 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 39622 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 65154 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Tusk
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 17196 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 64673 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 46189 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 44042 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 50121 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
The Washington Post

Access to Trevi Fountain in Italy to become paid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

From February 2026, tourists will have to pay 5 euros to approach the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Residents of Rome will be exempt from the paid entrance, and the fountain itself remains free to view from a distance.

Access to Trevi Fountain in Italy to become paid

Starting in February 2026, tourists will have to pay to get closer to the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome, which attracts large crowds daily. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced that the fountain, located in a public square, will still be viewable for free from a distance, but a ticket will be required to approach it.

From February 1, we are introducing a paid ticket for six attractions

- he said.

It is noted that entry to these attractions will cost five euros. At the same time, residents of Rome will be exempt from the paid entrance.

For reference

The Trevi Fountain is an 18th-century landmark that is the most popular place for many visitors to Rome, particularly due to the tradition of making a wish and throwing a coin into the water.

Recall

In September 2024, it was reported that the Rome authorities were considering restricting access to the Trevi Fountain ahead of the Jubilee 2025. It is planned to introduce a booking system with fixed times and number of visitors, as well as a symbolic fee for non-residents.

Italian tour operators fined almost €20 million for hoarding tickets to the Colosseum - Reuters08.04.25, 16:21 • 8998 views

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World
Rome