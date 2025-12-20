Access to Trevi Fountain in Italy to become paid

Starting in February 2026, tourists will have to pay to get closer to the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome, which attracts large crowds daily. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced that the fountain, located in a public square, will still be viewable for free from a distance, but a ticket will be required to approach it.

From February 1, we are introducing a paid ticket for six attractions - he said.

It is noted that entry to these attractions will cost five euros. At the same time, residents of Rome will be exempt from the paid entrance.

For reference

The Trevi Fountain is an 18th-century landmark that is the most popular place for many visitors to Rome, particularly due to the tradition of making a wish and throwing a coin into the water.

Recall

In September 2024, it was reported that the Rome authorities were considering restricting access to the Trevi Fountain ahead of the Jubilee 2025. It is planned to introduce a booking system with fixed times and number of visitors, as well as a symbolic fee for non-residents.

