WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
11:29 AM • 7228 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 10424 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 11846 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 13142 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 13349 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 22022 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 36739 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26861 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32435 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 41099 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.7m/s
84%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit prepares for lung transplantDecember 20, 04:04 AM • 5996 views
Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future electionsDecember 20, 04:21 AM • 8862 views
Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - ReutersDecember 20, 04:40 AM • 10757 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on UkraineDecember 20, 05:57 AM • 13591 views
All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in VolynDecember 20, 07:23 AM • 4972 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 66785 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 44565 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 52830 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 46845 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 71925 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 126 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 21130 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 68317 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 49607 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 47226 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times
S-400 missile system

WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

In the fall, the US presented a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal named five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine.

WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine

When the US presented its 28-point peace plan for Ukraine in the autumn, leaders in Kyiv saw a number of traps set by the Kremlin, according to a publication by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

The document, developed with Russia's participation, contained points that Ukraine would never accept without additional security guarantees – from ceding territory and holding immediate elections to a constitutional commitment not to join NATO. Analysts viewed the proposal as consistent with Russia's ultimate goal of dominating all of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all "openly anti-Ukrainian" points had been removed from the latest draft of the amended 20-point plan, but it is still far from complete. He said that the US plans to share the newest version of the documents with the Russian side this week.

The WSJ named some of the main stumbling blocks:

  1. Land. Russia wants Ukraine to withdraw troops from territories in the Donetsk region. Ukraine argues that it has no moral or legal right to give them up, but the US has pressured Ukraine to comply with Russia's demand, seeking a quick end to the war. The territorial stalemate shows how Russia uses negotiations to achieve its goals, insisting on diplomatic concessions on the ground under the threat of military force. Moscow's focus on the painful issue of territory is intended to "break the opponent" without revealing positions on other details, said Eric Ciaramella, a former member of the US National Security Council. "Russia continues to insist on unrealistic demands that, in my opinion, catastrophically nullify international law," said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine.
    1. NATO. What Putin calls the "root causes" of the conflict have not changed throughout the war, namely: Ukraine's Western tilt and the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Although Kyiv has acknowledged that the US does not foresee Ukraine joining the military alliance, Zelenskyy has rejected demands for the country to abandon its mandated aspiration to join the security bloc. He called this idea a limitation for Ukraine in planning its own future.
      1. Armed forces strength. The initial US proposal also suggested limiting the size of Ukraine's armed forces to 600,000 personnel. According to Zelenskyy, this figure was changed to 800,000 to reflect the current strength of the Ukrainian military. Valeriy Chaly, who served as Ukraine's ambassador to the US in the years following Russia's aggression in 2014, said that the question of how many troops Ukraine should have is not so much about military specifics as it is about limiting Ukraine's decision-making. "We must understand... how to resist attempts to limit our sovereignty. We ourselves will determine how much we need and what our model is," he said at a panel in December.
        1. Culture. Another thorny issue in the discussions is Russian efforts to restore Russian-language media and education in Ukraine after the war. The protection of the rights of the Russian-speaking population was one of the pretexts for Moscow's move to annex Crimea and secretly introduce paramilitary formations into parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014. "First, they want to take everything they can from Ukraine. Second, they want to destabilize the country. Third, they want to restore the instruments of Russian influence. Fourth, it's just Russian propaganda," said political scientist Oleksiy Haran.
          1. Nuclear power plant. Who controls the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is another obstacle in the negotiations. Kyiv considers the US proposal to share control over Europe's largest nuclear power plant unfair. Zelenskyy stated that the plan is silent on details regarding the demilitarization of the plant, financing its repairs, ensuring water and electricity supply, and creating a habitable area for workers after Russia occupied the facility.

            For Zelenskyy, one "red line" is non-negotiable: Bild learned about Kyiv's position on the withdrawal of troops from Donetsk region15.12.25, 12:23 • 5602 views

            Julia Shramko

            PoliticsNews of the World
            Russian propaganda
            Energoatom
            Energy
            War in Ukraine
            Electricity
            Vladimir Putin
            Donetsk Oblast
            Luhansk Oblast
            United States National Security Council
            NATO
            Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
            Mykhailo Podolyak
            Crimea
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
            Ukraine
            Kyiv