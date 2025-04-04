Mykhailo Podolyak

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14433 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25739 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63141 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211253 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121182 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389903 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309306 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213498 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244089 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255024 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129776 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211253 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389903 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253357 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309306 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2094 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12694 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43772 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71740 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56882 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Mykhailo Podolyak

News by theme

Zelenskyy announced the main decisions taken at the "Coalition of the Willing" summit

During the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, France announced a new defense package for Ukraine. The participants of the meeting agreed to extend sanctions against Russia.

War • March 28, 02:30 PM • 35088 views

Europe is interested in security guarantees for Ukraine: Podolyak summarized the meeting of the "coalition of those willing" in Paris

Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Europe is interested in Ukraine's security, increases military aid and investments in defense. The possibility of involving the USA in the coalition is also being discussed.

War • March 28, 10:14 AM • 37458 views

Work at the highest level: The US is ready for decisive action in the context of Ukraine

The United States is actively working to resolve issues regarding Ukraine, moving from talk to concrete action. US-Russia negotiations on ceasefire details will take place on March 23.

War • March 20, 08:45 AM • 13276 views

Zelenskyy on the list of objects that the Russian Federation should not strike: we will prepare for the meeting with the USA

Ukraine will prepare a list of energy, civilian and infrastructure facilities that Russia should not shell for the United States. The meeting of delegations will take place in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

War • March 20, 07:35 AM • 16591 views

Ukraine does not plan to participate in the US-Russia negotiations on Sunday – Podolyak

The planned negotiations between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia will be bilateral. Ukraine does not plan to participate.

War • March 19, 04:27 PM • 40943 views

Podolyak predicted what Trump and Putin will talk about

Mykhailo Podolyak said that Trump will offer Putin a 30-day truce, and Putin will demand to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

War • March 18, 01:52 PM • 16270 views

Half of Ukrainians are not ready to make territorial concessions - survey

According to a KMIS survey, 50% of Ukrainians are not ready to give up territories for the sake of peace with Russia, even if the war lasts longer. Most believe that the goal of the Russian Federation is genocide.

Society • March 14, 09:40 AM • 23067 views

"We do not consider a 'Plan B', only victory: Shmyhal on Ukraine's actions in case of cessation of partner assistance."

The Prime Minister of Ukraine stated that "Plan B" is not being considered, the only option is victory and survival. In the event of a cessation of support from the EU and the USA, Ukraine will continue the fight for victory.

War • March 4, 12:01 PM • 20886 views

The Office of the President revealed the action plan following the suspension of U.S. military aid.

The advisor to the Office of the President outlined three key steps regarding compensation for the suspension of military aid from the USA. The plan includes an audit of existing programs and the search for alternative sources of weapon supply.

War • March 4, 10:39 AM • 42769 views

Podolyak: “After the agreement on rare earth metals, we need to unblock more weapons for Ukraine”

An adviser to the President of the United States says it is necessary to increase arms supplies after the signing of the agreement on rare earth metals. The agreement between the US and Ukraine will be signed on February 28 during a meeting of the presidents.

War • February 28, 10:11 AM • 26359 views
Exclusive

Podoliak on the Rare Earths Agreement: Presidents must be present during signing

The agreement on rare earth minerals between Ukraine and the United States may be signed in Washington with the mandatory presence of the presidents. The document envisages investments and resembles the Marshall Plan.

Economy • February 23, 12:42 PM • 60299 views

Podoliak: it is necessary to resume the programs of “military” aid from the United States

The OP adviser said that it is necessary to resume the US military aid programs. According to him, only the programs approved during Biden's term are currently in place, and there are no new ones yet.

War • February 21, 11:03 AM • 23890 views

Podoliak on the agreement on rare earth minerals: work on it continues

The Presidential Administration continues to work on the agreement on rare earth minerals with the United States. Ukraine insists on a fair distribution of profits and security guarantees under the agreement.

Economy • February 21, 10:43 AM • 131314 views

Podoliak criticized the United States for abandoning global leadership in favor of Russia

The advisor to the President of the United States named three possible reasons for the weakening of US influence in world politics. Podolyak believes that Washington is voluntarily ceding leadership to Russia in global processes.

Politics • February 19, 04:22 PM • 27928 views

“Decisiveness deficit": Zelenskyy makes tough statement on EU policy

The OP adviser said that the EU needs only 0. 2% of GDP to close the gap in military spending with Russia.

War • February 18, 02:02 PM • 28956 views

Torture, abduction and destruction: how the occupiers destroy religious communities

Russia is systematically suppressing religious communities in the occupied territories of Ukraine, turning churches into weapons depots. Over the past three years, the occupiers have destroyed 630 churches and killed about 50 clergy.

Society • February 6, 02:03 PM • 48739 views

The OP explained under what conditions a negotiation process with the Russian Federation is possible

An adviser to the head of the OP said that negotiations with Russia are possible only after it realizes its economic losses. The process will take place on the basis of consensus between Europe, the United States and Ukraine.

War • January 23, 07:25 PM • 61718 views

Podoliak on publications in the Western media calling for negotiations: it is strange to force Ukraine to peace on unfavorable terms

The advisor to the head of the OP criticizes the Western media for publications about forcing Ukraine to unfavorable negotiations with russia. Podolyak believes this is an incentive for the aggressor and a humiliation of international law.

War • November 14, 02:10 PM • 21291 views

Ambassador: Israel is studying Ukrainian experience in fighting Iranian drones

Israel's ambassador to Ukraine confirms cooperation between the two countries to counter Iranian drones. Israel is studying Ukrainian technologies developed during the war for its own use.

War • November 13, 06:42 PM • 33010 views

Israel will have unlimited influence on the new US administration - Podoliak

The OP Advisor called on Israel to use its influence to strengthen its support for Ukraine. Mykhailo Podoliak also noted the correctness of Israel's tough and uncompromising policy in the international arena.

War • November 13, 05:47 PM • 28034 views

“If we start moving forward with this plan now, we may be able to end the war no later than next year”: Zelenskyy comes to the presentation of the Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada

President Zelenskyy comes to the Verkhovna Rada to present the Victory Plan.

War • October 16, 09:26 AM • 58755 views

OP: Victory plan is not a theoretical model, but factual information

The advisor to the head of the OP said that the Victory Plan of Ukraine is based on facts, not theory.

War • October 15, 07:12 PM • 41324 views

The President's Office says that 70% of the ammunition used by Russia at the front is North Korean

The advisor to the President said that 70% of the shells and mines at the front are North Korean-made. Podoliak called on his partners to explain why Ukraine has to fight with restrictions and a shortage of weapons.

War • October 15, 06:12 PM • 30784 views

Zelensky will speak in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, where he may present the Victory Plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Verkhovna Rada on October 16, where he is expected to present the Victory Plan. The plan envisages ending the war by 2025 and Ukraine's accession to NATO.

War • October 14, 02:49 PM • 17370 views

Ambassador to Germany: Ukraine's victory plan will be published soon

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has announced the publication of Ukraine's Victory Plan. The plan includes military, diplomatic and economic steps to force russia to negotiate.

War • October 14, 01:29 PM • 13659 views

Ukraine managed to carry out some troop rotations at the front and increase the number of reservists - Podolyak

Ukraine is rotating its troops and increasing its reserves. russia is suffering heavy losses, using convicts and foreigners to replenish its ranks.

War • October 14, 09:30 AM • 12675 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will continue to familiarize partners with Victory Plan this week

President Zelenskyy announced that he will continue to present the Victory Plan to international partners. The next week will be devoted to working with partners to strengthen Ukraine's position and achieve real peace.

War • October 13, 06:01 PM • 46002 views

Podoliak: Zelensky will present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians in the coming days

An adviser to the head of the Presidential Administration announced the presentation of the Victory Plan by President Zelenskyy. The plan will contain details of the coercion program and Ukraine's position on the negotiation process.

War • October 12, 07:51 PM • 34321 views

No matter what is in Putin's head: what is known about Zelensky's Victory Plan

The President of Ukraine presents a 5-point “Victory Plan” in Washington. The plan envisions strengthening Ukraine without taking Russia's position into account and includes military aid, economic steps, and diplomatic pressure.

Politics • September 24, 10:28 AM • 200187 views

Potential negotiations: Podoliak explains how to get Russia to sit down at the negotiating table

The advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration believes that Russia's significant tactical defeats and changes in the mood of its population could become tools for a potential start of negotiations. Podolyak emphasized the importance of military pressure and influence on public opinion in Russia. .

War • August 16, 01:53 PM • 25389 views