During the "Coalition of the Willing" summit, France announced a new defense package for Ukraine. The participants of the meeting agreed to extend sanctions against Russia.
Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Europe is interested in Ukraine's security, increases military aid and investments in defense. The possibility of involving the USA in the coalition is also being discussed.
The United States is actively working to resolve issues regarding Ukraine, moving from talk to concrete action. US-Russia negotiations on ceasefire details will take place on March 23.
Ukraine will prepare a list of energy, civilian and infrastructure facilities that Russia should not shell for the United States. The meeting of delegations will take place in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.
The planned negotiations between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia will be bilateral. Ukraine does not plan to participate.
Mykhailo Podolyak said that Trump will offer Putin a 30-day truce, and Putin will demand to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.
According to a KMIS survey, 50% of Ukrainians are not ready to give up territories for the sake of peace with Russia, even if the war lasts longer. Most believe that the goal of the Russian Federation is genocide.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine stated that "Plan B" is not being considered, the only option is victory and survival. In the event of a cessation of support from the EU and the USA, Ukraine will continue the fight for victory.
The advisor to the Office of the President outlined three key steps regarding compensation for the suspension of military aid from the USA. The plan includes an audit of existing programs and the search for alternative sources of weapon supply.
An adviser to the President of the United States says it is necessary to increase arms supplies after the signing of the agreement on rare earth metals. The agreement between the US and Ukraine will be signed on February 28 during a meeting of the presidents.
The agreement on rare earth minerals between Ukraine and the United States may be signed in Washington with the mandatory presence of the presidents. The document envisages investments and resembles the Marshall Plan.
The OP adviser said that it is necessary to resume the US military aid programs. According to him, only the programs approved during Biden's term are currently in place, and there are no new ones yet.
The Presidential Administration continues to work on the agreement on rare earth minerals with the United States. Ukraine insists on a fair distribution of profits and security guarantees under the agreement.
The advisor to the President of the United States named three possible reasons for the weakening of US influence in world politics. Podolyak believes that Washington is voluntarily ceding leadership to Russia in global processes.
The OP adviser said that the EU needs only 0. 2% of GDP to close the gap in military spending with Russia.
Russia is systematically suppressing religious communities in the occupied territories of Ukraine, turning churches into weapons depots. Over the past three years, the occupiers have destroyed 630 churches and killed about 50 clergy.
An adviser to the head of the OP said that negotiations with Russia are possible only after it realizes its economic losses. The process will take place on the basis of consensus between Europe, the United States and Ukraine.
The advisor to the head of the OP criticizes the Western media for publications about forcing Ukraine to unfavorable negotiations with russia. Podolyak believes this is an incentive for the aggressor and a humiliation of international law.
Israel's ambassador to Ukraine confirms cooperation between the two countries to counter Iranian drones. Israel is studying Ukrainian technologies developed during the war for its own use.
The OP Advisor called on Israel to use its influence to strengthen its support for Ukraine. Mykhailo Podoliak also noted the correctness of Israel's tough and uncompromising policy in the international arena.
President Zelenskyy comes to the Verkhovna Rada to present the Victory Plan.
The advisor to the head of the OP said that the Victory Plan of Ukraine is based on facts, not theory.
The advisor to the President said that 70% of the shells and mines at the front are North Korean-made. Podoliak called on his partners to explain why Ukraine has to fight with restrictions and a shortage of weapons.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Verkhovna Rada on October 16, where he is expected to present the Victory Plan. The plan envisages ending the war by 2025 and Ukraine's accession to NATO.
The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has announced the publication of Ukraine's Victory Plan. The plan includes military, diplomatic and economic steps to force russia to negotiate.
Ukraine is rotating its troops and increasing its reserves. russia is suffering heavy losses, using convicts and foreigners to replenish its ranks.
President Zelenskyy announced that he will continue to present the Victory Plan to international partners. The next week will be devoted to working with partners to strengthen Ukraine's position and achieve real peace.
An adviser to the head of the Presidential Administration announced the presentation of the Victory Plan by President Zelenskyy. The plan will contain details of the coercion program and Ukraine's position on the negotiation process.
The President of Ukraine presents a 5-point “Victory Plan” in Washington. The plan envisions strengthening Ukraine without taking Russia's position into account and includes military aid, economic steps, and diplomatic pressure.
The advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration believes that Russia's significant tactical defeats and changes in the mood of its population could become tools for a potential start of negotiations. Podolyak emphasized the importance of military pressure and influence on public opinion in Russia. .