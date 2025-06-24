Zelenskyy: Situation in the Middle East may reduce aid to Ukraine

The situation in the Middle East may affect the volume of aid from partners to Ukraine, primarily from the United States. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, published on June 24 at night, reports UNN.

This is a big problem. This is a political focus. This suggests that there may be a reduction in aid from partners, primarily the United States. We would very much not want this, but we feel it, we understand it. I would very much like the priority to be human lives, and not just one conflict or another. - said Zelenskyy.

The President warned that without the help of partners, the Russians would feel their superiority.

"Without the help of partners, the Russians will feel their superiority on the battlefield and it will be difficult for us," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Adviser to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak stated that from Ukraine's perspective, the situation in the Middle East poses risks, but is not catastrophic. Although the attention of the international community is temporarily shifting, this does not mean a loss of support. Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak warned Ukraine's allies that Kyiv can only last for a certain time without Western weapons.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned that the escalation of events in the Middle East would lead to an increase in oil prices. This will affect the situation around the war in Ukraine.

On June 24, Israel officially announced that it had agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. Iranian state television also reported the start of the ceasefire.