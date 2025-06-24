Zelenskyy: Situation in the Middle East may reduce aid to Ukraine

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 10103 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
05:38 AM • 30713 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 28919 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 44307 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 169296 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 116400 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183879 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 89432 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 174406 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 70216 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 24470 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia02:25 AM • 41511 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 34144 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 16109 views
Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens06:28 AM • 10279 views
Publications
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 32879 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 169244 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 136077 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183852 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 174387 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 64610 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 145458 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 269540 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 138621 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 137135 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

Zelenskyy: Situation in the Middle East may reduce aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the situation in the Middle East could reduce aid to Ukraine from partners, especially the United States. He emphasized that without this assistance, the Russians would feel an advantage on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy: Situation in the Middle East may reduce aid to Ukraine

The situation in the Middle East may affect the volume of aid from partners to Ukraine, primarily from the United States. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, published on June 24 at night, reports UNN.

This is a big problem. This is a political focus. This suggests that there may be a reduction in aid from partners, primarily the United States. We would very much not want this, but we feel it, we understand it. I would very much like the priority to be human lives, and not just one conflict or another.

- said Zelenskyy.

The President warned that without the help of partners, the Russians would feel their superiority.

"Without the help of partners, the Russians will feel their superiority on the battlefield and it will be difficult for us," Zelenskyy said.  

Addition

Adviser to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak stated that from Ukraine's perspective, the situation in the Middle East poses risks, but is not catastrophic. Although the attention of the international community is temporarily shifting, this does not mean a loss of support.  Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak warned Ukraine's allies that Kyiv can only last for a certain time without Western weapons.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned that the escalation of events in the Middle East would lead to an increase in oil prices. This will affect the situation around the war in Ukraine.

On June 24, Israel officially announced that it had agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. Iranian state television also reported the start of the ceasefire.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Israel
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Iran
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9