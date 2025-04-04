Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that trust in the US depends on Trump's decision regarding Ukraine. He also recalled Russia's defeats in past wars.
In 2022-2024, Poland allocated 77 million euros for the purchase of 24,560 Starlink terminals for Ukraine. The funds went not only to the purchase, but also to the monthly payment for their operation.
Andriy Sybiha and Peter Szijjarto agreed to meet to discuss agenda issues. This happened against the background of criticism of Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Radosław Sikorski called on the Polish opposition to influence Hungary to unblock negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. He expressed concern about the cooperation of Hungarians with centers that weaken the EU.
Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.
Radosław Sikorski announced the resumption of arms supplies through Jasionka to the previous level. He also announced new proposals to end Russian aggression.
The Prime Minister of Poland called for respect for partners after the dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. The conflict arose from Musk's statements about the criticality of Starlink for Ukraine and the reaction of the Polish minister.
The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sikorski, responded to Musk's statement about a possible disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine. The minister reminded that Poland pays $50 million annually for the services and is ready to look for other providers.
The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Trump suspended aid to Ukraine without consultations with NATO and the "Ramstein" group. Poland confirms its continued support for Ukraine and is conducting consultations with allies.
U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Polish Foreign Minister on NATO military spending and market access. The two sides discussed the war in Ukraine and the need for increased defense investment by Allies.
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland discussed bilateral cooperation. Sybiga thanked for the support of Ukraine.
European countries do not plan to unite their national armies into a single structure. The EU is working to strengthen its own defense capabilities and is forming a reinforced brigade.
The French president is calling European leaders for an emergency summit in Paris on Monday. The meeting is to discuss the problems associated with Donald Trump's statements.
The Polish Foreign Minister said that new security guarantees for Ukraine should be real, unlike the Budapest Memorandum. Ukraine is preparing its own vision of guarantees and plans to discuss them with the United States.
Radoslaw Sikorski called Trump's call to Putin a mistake that supports the aggressor and lowers Ukraine's morale. The minister emphasized that European troops should be involved in any peace talks.
Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski meets with Keith Kellogg to discuss Ukraine. Trump's special envoy arrives in Europe to seek ways to end the war in Ukraine.
The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland has confirmed the start of exhumation work on the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the spring of 2024. The first work will be carried out in Puzhniki with the participation of 20 Polish and Ukrainian experts.
20 Polish and Ukrainian experts will exhume the victims in the village of Puznyky in late April. The work will last for a month and will include anthropological and genetic research.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski reacted sarcastically to the election results in Belarus. He commented on Lukashenka's 87.6% support, hinting at the possible imprisonment of those who disagree.
In April, Ukraine will begin exhuming the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy near Ternopil. The Freedom and Democracy Foundation has received permission to conduct work and research on the remains.
Ukraine and Poland have exchanged requests for search and exhumation work on the territories of both countries.
The Polish Foreign Minister said that European countries may be pressured to conclude a peace agreement with Russia. He emphasized that peace should be achieved on fair terms, not through Ukraine's surrender.
Poland did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the EU presidency ceremony because of the granting of asylum to a suspected former deputy minister. Hungarian Minister Szijjarto called the decision “pathetic and childish.
On January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. The EU declares its readiness for change, although the reaction of member states is mixed, ranging from support to concern.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine outlined three key areas of cooperation with Poland during its presidency of the EU Council. Sybiga expects an increase in military support, sanctions pressure, and acceleration of European integration.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry is working to create a coalition of countries to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasizes that such actions are not an escalation or participation in the war under international law.
The Polish Foreign Minister said that Russia, not Ukraine, should be forced to negotiate peace. He called on the EU and the US to help Ukraine achieve a better negotiating position.
Andrius Kubilius became the first EU defense commissioner due to the threat from Russia. According to intelligence, Russia is increasing its weapons production and may be preparing to attack EU countries by 2030.