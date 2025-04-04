Radosław Sikorski

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11002 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19201 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58914 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203908 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117366 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382721 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304783 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212849 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243750 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254862 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123400 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 203939 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 382752 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304806 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11414 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38971 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67219 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53202 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122238 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Radosław Sikorski

News by theme

Poland has named another reason why it will not send a military contingent to Ukraine

Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

War • April 2, 02:05 PM • 36056 views

Poland has proposed that Russia abandon weapons from Iran and North Korea if it is concerned about foreign supplies to Ukraine

The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.

War • March 21, 03:12 PM • 14925 views

Sikorski: Trump's attitude to the war in Ukraine threatens global trust in the US

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that trust in the US depends on Trump's decision regarding Ukraine. He also recalled Russia's defeats in past wars.

War • March 21, 01:35 AM • 74751 views

Poland has purchased over 24,000 Starlink systems for Ukraine

In 2022-2024, Poland allocated 77 million euros for the purchase of 24,560 Starlink terminals for Ukraine. The funds went not only to the purchase, but also to the monthly payment for their operation.

War • March 20, 05:05 PM • 17174 views

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary will hold a bilateral meeting in the near future: what they will talk about

Andriy Sybiha and Peter Szijjarto agreed to meet to discuss agenda issues. This happened against the background of criticism of Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Politics • March 18, 02:22 PM • 15149 views

Sikorski calls on the Polish opposition to influence Hungary's position on Ukraine

Radosław Sikorski called on the Polish opposition to influence Hungary to unblock negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. He expressed concern about the cooperation of Hungarians with centers that weaken the EU.

News of the World • March 17, 09:53 PM • 13421 views

"This is a tough game": Duda called to "give a chance" to Trump in the matter of negotiations to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.

War • March 13, 07:52 AM • 22663 views

Weapon supplies through Poland have returned to their previous level after the resumption of US aid to Ukraine, Starlink is working - Sikorski

Radosław Sikorski announced the resumption of arms supplies through Jasionka to the previous level. He also announced new proposals to end Russian aggression.

War • March 12, 10:54 AM • 21975 views

Tusk reminded about respect for allies against the backdrop of Musk's conflict with the Polish Foreign Minister regarding Starlink for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Poland called for respect for partners after the dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. The conflict arose from Musk's statements about the criticality of Starlink for Ukraine and the reaction of the Polish minister.

Politics • March 10, 11:12 AM • 21401 views

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Musk regarding the disconnection of Starlink for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: “we will be forced to look for other providers”

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sikorski, responded to Musk's statement about a possible disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine. The minister reminded that Poland pays $50 million annually for the services and is ready to look for other providers.

War • March 9, 01:32 PM • 58173 views

NATO and the "Ramstein" format were not consulted regarding Trump's decision on aid to Ukraine - Polish MFA

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Trump suspended aid to Ukraine without consultations with NATO and the "Ramstein" group. Poland confirms its continued support for Ukraine and is conducting consultations with allies.

War • March 4, 12:49 PM • 18310 views

US and Poland discuss increasing NATO defense spending

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Polish Foreign Minister on NATO military spending and market access. The two sides discussed the war in Ukraine and the need for increased defense investment by Allies.

News of the World • February 22, 04:38 AM • 32489 views

Minister Sibiga held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland discussed bilateral cooperation. Sybiga thanked for the support of Ukraine.

Politics • February 21, 11:58 PM • 41538 views

EU will not create a joint army to protect against Russia - Polish Foreign Minister

European countries do not plan to unite their national armies into a single structure. The EU is working to strengthen its own defense capabilities and is forming a reinforced brigade.

War • February 16, 11:14 AM • 69904 views

Macron calls for an urgent EU summit over Trump's statements

The French president is calling European leaders for an emergency summit in Paris on Monday. The meeting is to discuss the problems associated with Donald Trump's statements.

News of the World • February 15, 05:49 PM • 61487 views

Sikorsky on security guarantees for Ukraine after the war: “They must be real”

The Polish Foreign Minister said that new security guarantees for Ukraine should be real, unlike the Budapest Memorandum. Ukraine is preparing its own vision of guarantees and plans to discuss them with the United States.

War • February 15, 03:41 PM • 26300 views

Polish Foreign Minister criticizes Trump's phone call with Putin

Radoslaw Sikorski called Trump's call to Putin a mistake that supports the aggressor and lowers Ukraine's morale. The minister emphasized that European troops should be involved in any peace talks.

Politics • February 15, 03:23 PM • 28882 views

Polish Foreign Minister meets with Trump's special envoy. They talked about Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski meets with Keith Kellogg to discuss Ukraine. Trump's special envoy arrives in Europe to seek ways to end the war in Ukraine.

War • February 13, 05:14 PM • 34456 views

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland confirms start of exhumations of victims of Volyn tragedy in spring

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland has confirmed the start of exhumation work on the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the spring of 2024. The first work will be carried out in Puzhniki with the participation of 20 Polish and Ukrainian experts.

Society • February 9, 02:46 PM • 43147 views

Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy to begin in Ukraine: what is known

20 Polish and Ukrainian experts will exhume the victims in the village of Puznyky in late April. The work will last for a month and will include anthropological and genetic research.

Society • February 6, 11:29 AM • 24607 views

Polish Foreign Minister ironically comments on the elections in Belarus

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski reacted sarcastically to the election results in Belarus. He commented on Lukashenka's 87.6% support, hinting at the possible imprisonment of those who disagree.

News of the World • January 27, 05:05 AM • 33680 views

Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy to begin in April in Ternopil region - media

In April, Ukraine will begin exhuming the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy near Ternopil. The Freedom and Democracy Foundation has received permission to conduct work and research on the remains.

Politics • January 13, 04:53 PM • 31085 views

Exhumations on both sides of the border: Ukraine and Poland exchange lists of sites

Ukraine and Poland have exchanged requests for search and exhumation work on the territories of both countries.

Politics • January 11, 01:05 PM • 44649 views

Europe may be forced to reach an agreement with Russia - Sikorsky

The Polish Foreign Minister said that European countries may be pressured to conclude a peace agreement with Russia. He emphasized that peace should be achieved on fair terms, not through Ukraine's surrender.

War • January 7, 08:02 AM • 31022 views

Poland did not invite Hungary's ambassador to the EU: Szijjarto reacts sharply

Poland did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the EU presidency ceremony because of the granting of asylum to a suspected former deputy minister. Hungarian Minister Szijjarto called the decision “pathetic and childish.

Politics • January 4, 01:58 PM • 42251 views

Ukraine stops transit of Russian gas: Europe's reaction

On January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. The EU declares its readiness for change, although the reaction of member states is mixed, ranging from support to concern.

Economy • January 1, 02:05 PM • 164555 views

Poland's EU Presidency: Sybiga Reveals What Ukraine Expects

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine outlined three key areas of cooperation with Poland during its presidency of the EU Council. Sybiga expects an increase in military support, sanctions pressure, and acceleration of European integration.

Politics • January 1, 01:04 PM • 27499 views

Kyiv continues to work on building a coalition of countries that will support shooting down missiles over Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry is working to create a coalition of countries to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasizes that such actions are not an escalation or participation in the war under international law.

War • December 20, 12:58 PM • 20987 views

Sikorsky: Russia should be forced to negotiate peace - Sikorsky

The Polish Foreign Minister said that Russia, not Ukraine, should be forced to negotiate peace. He called on the EU and the US to help Ukraine achieve a better negotiating position.

War • December 17, 12:22 AM • 96446 views

EU Defense Commissioner: Russia is preparing for a possible attack on European countries by 2030

Andrius Kubilius became the first EU defense commissioner due to the threat from Russia. According to intelligence, Russia is increasing its weapons production and may be preparing to attack EU countries by 2030.

War • December 13, 02:38 PM • 18870 views