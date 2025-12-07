Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to Mars

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recommended American entrepreneur Elon Musk to go to Mars after Musk proposed the idea of dissolving the European Union, UNN reports with reference to Musk's post on social network X (Twitter).

Details

It all started when the American billionaire criticized the EU after the European Commission imposed a fine of 120 million euros on his X platform for violating transparency rules.

In response, Musk stated that the EU should be liquidated, and sovereignty should be transferred to individual states so that governments better represent the interests of their citizens. In a subsequent message, he added that the European Commission, with its bureaucracy, suppresses the people of Europe. Later, Musk published another post in which he wrote: "How much longer until the EU disappears?"

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to the billionaire's words, garnering more than 15,000 likes: "Go to Mars. There is no censorship of Nazi greetings there," Sikorski's post reads.

Recall

The European Commission fined Elon Musk's X platform 120 million euros for transparency violations under the EU's Digital Services Act. This is the first fine imposed under the bloc's flagship content moderation law.

On Saturday, December 6, Elon Musk reacted to the European Commission's decision to fine the X social network, stating that the European Union should be "liquidated."

