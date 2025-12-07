Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to Mars

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
08:45 PM • 20073 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 26861 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 37598 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 36656 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 45221 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 49943 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 36996 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 72847 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 41360 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38042 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
93%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Damaged Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker runs aground off Bulgarian coastDecember 6, 03:21 PM • 3570 views
The Ukrainian state is held by the Ukrainian army, the main guarantor of our sovereignty – BudanovVideoDecember 6, 03:38 PM • 5114 views
In Kyiv region, emergency workers eliminated the consequences of enemy shelling in three districtsPhotoVideoDecember 6, 03:49 PM • 5982 views
Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was finedVideoDecember 6, 05:30 PM • 14983 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in Ukraine09:24 PM • 8010 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 26934 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 39127 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 53499 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 72847 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 63086 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Tim Cook
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
London
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 30562 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 39166 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 40874 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 54859 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 53441 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Buk air defense system

Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to Mars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recommended Elon Musk to go to Mars. This happened after Musk proposed the idea of dissolving the European Union, criticizing the EU for a fine of 120 million euros.

Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to Mars

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recommended American entrepreneur Elon Musk to go to Mars after Musk proposed the idea of dissolving the European Union, UNN reports with reference to Musk's post on social network X (Twitter).

Details

It all started when the American billionaire criticized the EU after the European Commission imposed a fine of 120 million euros on his X platform for violating transparency rules.

In response, Musk stated that the EU should be liquidated, and sovereignty should be transferred to individual states so that governments better represent the interests of their citizens. In a subsequent message, he added that the European Commission, with its bureaucracy, suppresses the people of Europe. Later, Musk published another post in which he wrote: "How much longer until the EU disappears?"

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to the billionaire's words, garnering more than 15,000 likes: "Go to Mars. There is no censorship of Nazi greetings there," Sikorski's post reads.

Recall

The European Commission fined Elon Musk's X platform 120 million euros for transparency violations under the EU's Digital Services Act. This is the first fine imposed under the bloc's flagship content moderation law.

On Saturday, December 6, Elon Musk reacted to the European Commission's decision to fine the X social network, stating that the European Union should be "liquidated."

Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visit05.12.25, 16:02 • 11226 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Radosław Sikorski
European Commission
European Union
Elon Musk
Poland