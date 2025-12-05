Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visit

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the tension in bilateral relations with Ukraine due to President Nawrocki's statements that Ukraine should apologize for certain historical moments. Sikorski stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could take the initiative to visit Warsaw. The Polish minister said this on RMF FM, UNN reports.

Details

Radosław Sikorski made his statement on RMF FM, referring to the decision of Polish President Karol Nawrocki not to go to Ukraine. Nawrocki had previously expressed the opinion that President Zelenskyy should express gratitude to Poland and come for a visit himself.

Ukraine's defense is possible thanks to the efforts of Poles and the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub - Nawrocki

The Foreign Minister sharply criticized the ultimatum demands, but pointed to a diplomatic opportunity.

Persistent demands for apologies and commemoration in a situation where they (Ukrainians - ed.) are fighting for their lives disgust me, but on the other hand, President Zelenskyy would not lose his pride if, passing through Poland, he asked for a visit to the Presidential Palace. - Sikorski said.

Nawrocki invited Zelenskyy to Poland