Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visit

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
02:41 PM • 1416 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 16901 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 18011 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 23835 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 37040 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 45773 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 39190 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 67190 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34885 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57829 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
82%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 31933 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 18120 views
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 8796 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 18357 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 14932 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 15077 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 16928 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 32066 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 67205 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 51167 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 5560 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 18226 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 24152 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 38073 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 38143 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that President Zelenskyy could take the initiative to visit Warsaw. This followed statements by President Nawrocki that Ukraine should apologize for certain historical moments.

Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visit

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the tension in bilateral relations with Ukraine due to President Nawrocki's statements that Ukraine should apologize for certain historical moments. Sikorski stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could take the initiative to visit Warsaw. The Polish minister said this on RMF FM, UNN reports.

Details

Radosław Sikorski made his statement on RMF FM, referring to the decision of Polish President Karol Nawrocki not to go to Ukraine. Nawrocki had previously expressed the opinion that President Zelenskyy should express gratitude to Poland and come for a visit himself.

Ukraine's defense is possible thanks to the efforts of Poles and the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub - Nawrocki03.12.25, 09:20 • 3696 views

The Foreign Minister sharply criticized the ultimatum demands, but pointed to a diplomatic opportunity.

Persistent demands for apologies and commemoration in a situation where they (Ukrainians - ed.) are fighting for their lives disgust me, but on the other hand, President Zelenskyy would not lose his pride if, passing through Poland, he asked for a visit to the Presidential Palace.

- Sikorski said.

Nawrocki invited Zelenskyy to Poland24.11.25, 20:40 • 5167 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Warsaw
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland