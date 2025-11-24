Nawrocki invited Zelenskyy to Poland

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw. Nawrocki announced this during a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, as reported by UNN.

Details

Nawrocki noted that the Czech Republic is a very important partner when it comes to bilateral relations between Poland and Ukraine.

Our strategic interest is, of course, supporting Ukraine, which has been repeatedly stated by both Poles and myself, as the President of Poland. I am waiting for President Zelenskyy in Warsaw and I hope that President Zelenskyy will accept my invitation to Warsaw. - said Nawrocki.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he signed the bill on assistance to Ukrainian refugees, which extends their legal status until March 2026, for the last time.