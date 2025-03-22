Petr Pavel

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10871 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18960 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58748 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203610 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117209 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382428 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212835 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243744 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254859 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123120 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 203610 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 382428 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250065 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304614 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11354 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38763 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67006 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52988 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122190 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Petr Pavel

News by theme

Zelenskyy traveled to eastern Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in eastern Ukraine, visiting the Donetsk region. He met with Ukrainian soldiers with Colonel Pavel Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

War • March 22, 09:49 AM • 21161 views

The occupiers dropped at least 6 air bombs on Sumy Oblast: two people died, two more were injured

On March 21, the occupiers dropped 6 air bombs on Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast. Two people died, two were injured, and houses were destroyed. A motorcycle was also attacked in Rozhkovychi, there are wounded.

War • March 21, 06:52 PM • 28151 views

Zelenskyy announced the conditions for a ceasefire that could be discussed in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine will support steps towards a ceasefire. The meeting in Saudi Arabia will discuss the cessation of attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.

Politics • March 21, 05:34 PM • 20420 views

Before moving on to peace monitoring, it is necessary to monitor the ceasefire - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine stressed that the primary task is to cease fire. Ukraine is working on this issue together with colleagues from Britain, France and the United States.

War • March 21, 03:54 PM • 17773 views

Zelenskyy on meeting with the US in Saudi Arabia: Minister of Defense Umerov will be there

The Ukrainian team, including the Minister of Defense, will meet with the American team in Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy expressed hope for progress on the issue of a ceasefire.

War • March 21, 03:29 PM • 16139 views

Russia cynically talks about peace and strikes infrastructure: Pavel about the shelling of Odesa

Petr Pavel stated that Russia hypocritically declares negotiations while simultaneously attacking civilian infrastructure. The recent strikes in Odesa have resulted in massive fires and destruction.

War • March 21, 03:22 PM • 13327 views

Zelenskyy: The UN cannot be an alternative to a military contingent to protect Ukraine

President Zelenskyy stressed that the UN is not an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, russia is not afraid of the UN.

War • March 21, 03:08 PM • 13968 views

Zelenskyy met with the President of the Czech Republic: honored fallen soldiers at the site of battles for Moshchun

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech President Petr Pavel met in Moshchun to honor fallen soldiers. The battles for Moshchun were decisive in the defense of Kyiv.

War • March 21, 12:51 PM • 12006 views

President of the Czech Republic arrived in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denys Shmyhal. Earlier, he visited Odesa, where he discussed the safety of navigation and the restoration of Ukraine.

Politics • March 21, 08:58 AM • 10805 views

Russia carried out drone attack during Czech President's visit to Odesa

During Petr Pavel's visit to Odesa, Russia launched a drone attack. They discussed the safety of navigation and the reconstruction of Ukraine. The Czech Republic has already provided $900 million in aid.

War • March 21, 06:48 AM • 15375 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel called for a broad international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that peace on the terms of the aggressor is a surrender and will encourage future invaders.

News of the World • March 2, 02:31 AM • 53617 views

Last year, Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm shells at the initiative of the Czech Republic

Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.

War • February 25, 07:32 PM • 34070 views

Czech President reveals how “peace” with Russia will be a betrayal for Ukraine

Piotr Pawel said that peace cannot be achieved at any cost and should not humiliate Ukraine as a victim of aggression. He emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine and its accession to NATO.

War • February 24, 10:38 AM • 24120 views

Rallies in support of Ukraine held in Prague and Brussels

A massive rally in support of Ukraine was held on Prague's Old Town Square with the participation of President Petr Pavel. Similar rallies were also held in Brno and Brussels, and one in Pilsen is scheduled for February 24.

Society • February 23, 11:22 PM • 33964 views

Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss new Czech initiative to support Ukraine

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with his Czech counterpart to discuss further joint plans and a united European position. The parties discussed the supply of artillery shells and a new offer of support from the Czech Republic.

War • February 21, 03:17 PM • 26459 views

Czech government is cautious about sending military contingent to Ukraine

Czech officials expressed doubts about sending troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission. The decision will depend on the parameters of the ceasefire and the participation of allies, especially the United States.

War • February 20, 08:16 AM • 24145 views

EU will not create a joint army to protect against Russia - Polish Foreign Minister

European countries do not plan to unite their national armies into a single structure. The EU is working to strengthen its own defense capabilities and is forming a reinforced brigade.

War • February 16, 11:14 AM • 69904 views

Petr Pavel says Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition will continue

The Czech initiative has delivered 1. 6 million artillery shells to Ukraine. Funding has been secured until April, and the initiative will continue, Czech President Petr Pavel said.

War • February 16, 12:05 AM • 34105 views

Czech president on talks: Europe needs to define “red lines” and discuss it with Ukraine

Petro Pavlo has said that Europe needs to define its position and “red lines” for negotiations with Ukraine. After agreeing with Kiev, the European position will have to be coordinated with US allies.

Politics • February 15, 11:49 AM • 23718 views

The Czech Senate passed a law banning the granting of Czech citizenship to Russians who have not renounced their Russian passports

The Czech Senate submits to the President a law prohibiting the granting of citizenship to Russians without renouncing their Russian passports. The Lex Ukrajina law also extends temporary protection for Ukrainians for a year.

Politics • January 23, 02:47 AM • 35717 views

Czech population declines: record difference between mortality and birth rate

In the first three quarters of 2024, the population of the Czech Republic decreased by 3,300 people, reaching 10. 897 million. Mortality significantly exceeded the birth rate, but migration growth partially offset the demographic decline.

Society • December 30, 05:40 PM • 34343 views

Czech President receives an unusual Christmas gift from the Ukrainian front

Ukrainian soldiers from the 10th Brigade sent Petro Pavel canned pork from the front. The label thanked the Czech people for their support.

War • December 27, 08:27 PM • 37491 views

The Ministry of National Unity may open a representative office in the Czech Republic: Zelensky talked to Pavel

The Presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic held a video conversation on the supply of artillery shells and military training. They discussed the opening of a representative office of the Ministry of National Unity in the Czech Republic.

War • December 20, 03:20 PM • 22566 views

Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

Jan Lipavsky visits Kyiv to assess the situation with shelling and Czech projects. The minister supports Zelensky's peace plan, rejecting the idea of Russia's temporary occupation of the territories.

Politics • November 22, 07:12 AM • 19330 views

EU delivers promised million of ammunition to Ukraine - Borrell

Borrell announced that Ukraine will receive €45 billion in military aid and one million pieces of ammunition. The EU will train 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of winter.

War • November 18, 06:48 PM • 33037 views

Czech President calls for restrictions on certain types of weapons: what is proposed

Petr Pavel supports the introduction of stricter restrictions on certain types of weapons in the Czech Republic. The president proposes to ban the use of silencers for short-barreled weapons and is considering additional restrictions.

News of the World • November 14, 06:58 PM • 16360 views

Zelenskyy: European partners should have time to hand over 1 million shells to Ukraine by the end of the year

Zelenskyy meets with European Diplomacy Chief Borrell on arms supplies. European partners plan to implement an initiative to supply 1 million shells for Ukrainian artillery by the end of the year.

War • November 11, 06:02 PM • 26277 views

Czech President allows 60 citizens to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Petr Pavel approved 60 out of 181 applications from Czech citizens to serve in the Ukrainian army. The permits were issued after approval by the relevant Czech ministries.

News of the World • November 2, 07:58 PM • 30706 views

Fico says he wants to restore relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed a desire to restore economic relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine ends. He is also in favor of maintaining the transit of Russian raw materials to Europe through Ukraine.

War • October 4, 09:39 AM • 56473 views

“Hesitation strengthens the aggressor": Czech President calls for decisive reform of the UN Security Council

Piotr Pawel called for the reform of the UN Security Council to increase efficiency and inclusiveness. He emphasized the need to counter Russian aggression and strengthen cybersecurity.

News of the World • September 25, 02:45 PM • 13857 views