Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in eastern Ukraine, visiting the Donetsk region. He met with Ukrainian soldiers with Colonel Pavel Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.
On March 21, the occupiers dropped 6 air bombs on Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast. Two people died, two were injured, and houses were destroyed. A motorcycle was also attacked in Rozhkovychi, there are wounded.
Ukraine will support steps towards a ceasefire. The meeting in Saudi Arabia will discuss the cessation of attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.
The President of Ukraine stressed that the primary task is to cease fire. Ukraine is working on this issue together with colleagues from Britain, France and the United States.
The Ukrainian team, including the Minister of Defense, will meet with the American team in Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy expressed hope for progress on the issue of a ceasefire.
Petr Pavel stated that Russia hypocritically declares negotiations while simultaneously attacking civilian infrastructure. The recent strikes in Odesa have resulted in massive fires and destruction.
President Zelenskyy stressed that the UN is not an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, russia is not afraid of the UN.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech President Petr Pavel met in Moshchun to honor fallen soldiers. The battles for Moshchun were decisive in the defense of Kyiv.
Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denys Shmyhal. Earlier, he visited Odesa, where he discussed the safety of navigation and the restoration of Ukraine.
During Petr Pavel's visit to Odesa, Russia launched a drone attack. They discussed the safety of navigation and the reconstruction of Ukraine. The Czech Republic has already provided $900 million in aid.
Czech President Petr Pavel called for a broad international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that peace on the terms of the aggressor is a surrender and will encourage future invaders.
Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.
Piotr Pawel said that peace cannot be achieved at any cost and should not humiliate Ukraine as a victim of aggression. He emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine and its accession to NATO.
A massive rally in support of Ukraine was held on Prague's Old Town Square with the participation of President Petr Pavel. Similar rallies were also held in Brno and Brussels, and one in Pilsen is scheduled for February 24.
The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with his Czech counterpart to discuss further joint plans and a united European position. The parties discussed the supply of artillery shells and a new offer of support from the Czech Republic.
Czech officials expressed doubts about sending troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission. The decision will depend on the parameters of the ceasefire and the participation of allies, especially the United States.
European countries do not plan to unite their national armies into a single structure. The EU is working to strengthen its own defense capabilities and is forming a reinforced brigade.
The Czech initiative has delivered 1. 6 million artillery shells to Ukraine. Funding has been secured until April, and the initiative will continue, Czech President Petr Pavel said.
Petro Pavlo has said that Europe needs to define its position and “red lines” for negotiations with Ukraine. After agreeing with Kiev, the European position will have to be coordinated with US allies.
The Czech Senate submits to the President a law prohibiting the granting of citizenship to Russians without renouncing their Russian passports. The Lex Ukrajina law also extends temporary protection for Ukrainians for a year.
In the first three quarters of 2024, the population of the Czech Republic decreased by 3,300 people, reaching 10. 897 million. Mortality significantly exceeded the birth rate, but migration growth partially offset the demographic decline.
Ukrainian soldiers from the 10th Brigade sent Petro Pavel canned pork from the front. The label thanked the Czech people for their support.
The Presidents of Ukraine and the Czech Republic held a video conversation on the supply of artillery shells and military training. They discussed the opening of a representative office of the Ministry of National Unity in the Czech Republic.
Jan Lipavsky visits Kyiv to assess the situation with shelling and Czech projects. The minister supports Zelensky's peace plan, rejecting the idea of Russia's temporary occupation of the territories.
Borrell announced that Ukraine will receive €45 billion in military aid and one million pieces of ammunition. The EU will train 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of winter.
Petr Pavel supports the introduction of stricter restrictions on certain types of weapons in the Czech Republic. The president proposes to ban the use of silencers for short-barreled weapons and is considering additional restrictions.
Zelenskyy meets with European Diplomacy Chief Borrell on arms supplies. European partners plan to implement an initiative to supply 1 million shells for Ukrainian artillery by the end of the year.
Petr Pavel approved 60 out of 181 applications from Czech citizens to serve in the Ukrainian army. The permits were issued after approval by the relevant Czech ministries.
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed a desire to restore economic relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine ends. He is also in favor of maintaining the transit of Russian raw materials to Europe through Ukraine.
Piotr Pawel called for the reform of the UN Security Council to increase efficiency and inclusiveness. He emphasized the need to counter Russian aggression and strengthen cybersecurity.