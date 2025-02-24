Rallies in support of Ukraine held in Prague and Brussels

Several thousand people came to the Old Town Square in Prague to attend a rally called “Together for Ukraine” to commemorate the third anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

The participants of the event and its organizers called to “show the world that we stand behind Ukraine and will stand behind it as long as it takes.

Czech President Petr Pavel, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych, as well as Czech human rights activists and artists addressed the audience.

In addition to the fact that Ukraine deserves glory, I wish it peace as soon as possible - a decent, just peace. In order for Ukraine to have a future that it can choose, either within Europe or within NATO, but it must choose it itself, and Russia must not be able to determine its future - said the Czech President.

The Czech president also warned against manipulations that Ukraine somehow provoked Russia's aggression.

From what happened, I think it is quite clear who the aggressor is, who has violated international law, and who the victim is, and who we should be standing on the side of. If only because international law protects us as well. And if we allow it to be compromised, if we reward the aggressor, then sooner or later it will affect us as well - Peter Pavel noted.

It is noted that a pro-Ukrainian rally was also held in Brno, and in Pilsen it is scheduled for February 24.

In addition, a demonstration in support of Ukraine took place in Brussels. Several thousand people came to the city center to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Russian Embassy in London to support Ukraine. The rally took place on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. 67% of Britons support Ukraine's victory.

