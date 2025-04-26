The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russian statements about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defense operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas of the Kursk region continues, there is no threat of encirclement of our units, and the statements of the Russian Federation are propaganda, writes UNN.

Details

"Reports from representatives of the higher command of the aggressor country about the alleged completion of hostilities on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation do not correspond to reality.

The defensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas of the Kursk region continues. The operational situation is difficult, but our units continue to hold certain positions and perform tasks as intended, while inflicting effective fire damage on the enemy from all types of weapons, including the use of active defense tactics.

Since the beginning of the day, five enemy assault actions have been repelled in the operational zone of the "Kursk" group of troops, and one such combat engagement is currently ongoing.

There is no threat of encirclement of our units.

The statements of the enemy leadership about the "defeat" of the Ukrainian group of troops are nothing more than a propaganda trick and a desire to pass off wishful thinking as reality.

Active actions of our troops in certain areas of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation are also ongoing," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Putin was informed about the "completion of the operation" to "liberate" the Kursk region