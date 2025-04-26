Putin was informed about the "completion of the operation" to "liberate" the Kursk region

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"
11:19 AM • 4024 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

08:14 AM • 21553 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 50903 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 35100 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 39547 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 46573 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 50800 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40796 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40610 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98528 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+12°
6.4m/s
34%
751 mm
Popular news

The US has privately agreed to support a "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph

April 26, 03:26 AM • 24681 views

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 18503 views

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

08:07 AM • 11661 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 31401 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 8936 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 50903 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 68030 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98528 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 149465 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 312230 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 22795 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 60023 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 51942 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57015 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 87522 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Putin was informed about the "completion of the operation" to "liberate" the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2800 views

Russian media reported that Gerasimov reported to Putin on the "completion of the operation" to "liberate the Kursk region." At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction.

Putin was informed about the "completion of the operation" to "liberate" the Kursk region

Russian media, citing reports from the Kremlin, report that the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, hastened to report to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the "completion of the operation" to "liberate the Kursk region", writes UNN.

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning that "The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the invaders in the Kursk direction", where Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 assault actions of the invaders. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the enemy launched 28 air strikes in the direction, dropping 37 CABs in the process, and carried out 370 shellings, 9 of which were from MLRS.

"The enemy General Staff invented a "victory" in the Kursk region and reported a lie to the dictator, who needs to show Trump at least a small victory," commented military journalist Andriy Tsaplienko on social networks.

"Our successes are also evidenced by the DeepState map - according to it, two districts of the Kursk region are still marked as being under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the journalist points out.

The fact that Russian reports do not correspond to reality is also reported among volunteers.

At the same time, Russian media note that the Russian Ministry of Defense has acknowledged the participation of North Korean military personnel in the confrontation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

"DPRK soldiers showed high professionalism in liberating the Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said the head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, as quoted by Russian media.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
North Korea
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,232.20
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,804.19