Russian media, citing reports from the Kremlin, report that the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, hastened to report to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the "completion of the operation" to "liberate the Kursk region", writes UNN.

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning that "The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the invaders in the Kursk direction", where Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 assault actions of the invaders. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the enemy launched 28 air strikes in the direction, dropping 37 CABs in the process, and carried out 370 shellings, 9 of which were from MLRS.

"The enemy General Staff invented a "victory" in the Kursk region and reported a lie to the dictator, who needs to show Trump at least a small victory," commented military journalist Andriy Tsaplienko on social networks.

"Our successes are also evidenced by the DeepState map - according to it, two districts of the Kursk region are still marked as being under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the journalist points out.



The fact that Russian reports do not correspond to reality is also reported among volunteers.

At the same time, Russian media note that the Russian Ministry of Defense has acknowledged the participation of North Korean military personnel in the confrontation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

"DPRK soldiers showed high professionalism in liberating the Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said the head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, as quoted by Russian media.