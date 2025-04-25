Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Ukrainians' migration intentions remain stable compared to previous periods. In particular, 13% of respondents plan to leave Ukraine within the next six months - for temporary or permanent residence. Most often, Ukrainians choose Germany and Poland for departure, which is due to the presence of relatives or friends in these countries, security and opportunities for employment or assistance. This was stated in a comment to UNN journalist by a sociologist, founder and director of the research company Gradus Research and Corestone Group Yevhenia Blyznyuk.

Details

Trends in leaving abroad

According to Blyznyuk, according to the latest migration research conducted by Gradus Research in April 2025, Ukrainians' migration intentions remain stable compared to previous periods. In particular, 13% of respondents reported that they plan to leave Ukraine within the next six months - for temporary or permanent residence.

The desire to leave is more often recorded among younger respondents (18–24 years old). Young people are more mobile, sensitive to opportunities abroad, more fluent in languages and less attached to their place of residence. These intentions have remained at a stable level over the past six months, which indicates the absence of drastic changes in the motivation to leave. At the same time, we see that potential migrants are sensitive to changes in the security, economic and social situation in the country. Those who do not currently plan to leave Ukraine may change their minds if conditions worsen - especially due to a lack of understanding of prospects, economic instability and the risk of a new escalation of hostilities - says Blyznyuk.

What encourages Ukrainians to leave

Blyznyuk notes that the key factors that encourage Ukrainians to go abroad continue to be the threat to the life and health of themselves or their families, as well as the possible occupation of the region by Russia. They are chosen by about half of the respondents.

Where Ukrainians go more often

Germany and Poland continue to be the most popular destinations among those who plan to leave in the next six months. This choice is due to the presence of relatives or friends in these countries, security and opportunities for employment or assistance. Respondents focus on economic stability, the availability of social guarantees, the ability to find a job and the quality of medicine and education - says Blyznyuk.

According to her, accordingly, Germany retains its leadership as a country with high social guarantees, active support for Ukrainian refugees and a stable economy. At the same time, Poland remains popular due to its linguistic and cultural proximity, as well as the large Ukrainian diaspora, which provides a "soft entry" into the new reality.

These results demonstrate that Ukrainians value not only physical security, but also conditions for long-term life and integration - summarized Blyznyuk.



