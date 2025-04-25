$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 1720 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 5030 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 16606 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 24771 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 55643 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 51421 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 87956 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 84189 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 95873 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 180604 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

Migration intentions of Ukrainians are stable: 13% plan to leave within six months. Germany and Poland are most often chosen due to safety, work and support from relatives.

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Ukrainians' migration intentions remain stable compared to previous periods. In particular, 13% of respondents plan to leave Ukraine within the next six months - for temporary or permanent residence. Most often, Ukrainians choose Germany and Poland for departure, which is due to the presence of relatives or friends in these countries, security and opportunities for employment or assistance. This was stated in a comment to UNN journalist by a sociologist, founder and director of the research company Gradus Research and Corestone Group Yevhenia Blyznyuk. 

Details

Trends in leaving abroad

According to Blyznyuk, according to the latest migration research conducted by Gradus Research in April 2025, Ukrainians' migration intentions remain stable compared to previous periods. In particular, 13% of respondents reported that they plan to leave Ukraine within the next six months - for temporary or permanent residence.

Departure of artists and media workers abroad: The Cabinet approved new rules05.03.25, 17:49 • 273418 views

The desire to leave is more often recorded among younger respondents (18–24 years old). Young people are more mobile, sensitive to opportunities abroad, more fluent in languages and less attached to their place of residence. These intentions have remained at a stable level over the past six months, which indicates the absence of drastic changes in the motivation to leave. At the same time, we see that potential migrants are sensitive to changes in the security, economic and social situation in the country. Those who do not currently plan to leave Ukraine may change their minds if conditions worsen - especially due to a lack of understanding of prospects, economic instability and the risk of a new escalation of hostilities

- says Blyznyuk.

What encourages Ukrainians to leave

Blyznyuk notes that the key factors that encourage Ukrainians to go abroad continue to be the threat to the life and health of themselves or their families, as well as the possible occupation of the region by Russia. They are chosen by about half of the respondents.

"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border 20.04.25, 01:18 • 11974 views

Where Ukrainians go more often

Germany and Poland continue to be the most popular destinations among those who plan to leave in the next six months. This choice is due to the presence of relatives or friends in these countries, security and opportunities for employment or assistance. Respondents focus on economic stability, the availability of social guarantees, the ability to find a job and the quality of medicine and education

- says Blyznyuk.

Ukrainians abroad do not need to show military registration documents to get a passport 01.04.25, 13:04 • 23294 views

According to her, accordingly, Germany retains its leadership as a country with high social guarantees, active support for Ukrainian refugees and a stable economy. At the same time, Poland remains popular due to its linguistic and cultural proximity, as well as the large Ukrainian diaspora, which provides a "soft entry" into the new reality.

These results demonstrate that Ukrainians value not only physical security, but also conditions for long-term life and integration

- summarized Blyznyuk.

On Easter, passenger traffic across the border decreased - State Border Guard Service spokesman21.04.25, 12:45 • 2976 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyOur people abroad
Germany
Poland
