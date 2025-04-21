$41.400.01
Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

On Easter, passenger traffic across the border decreased - State Border Guard Service spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

On Easter, passenger traffic across the border of Ukraine decreased to about 8 thousand people after a significant increase to over 100 thousand per day before the holiday. Border guards predict a new increase in movement starting today.

On Easter, passenger traffic across the border decreased - State Border Guard Service spokesman

On Easter, the number of crossings of the Ukrainian border significantly decreased, although overall over the last week and a half the passenger flow was significantly higher. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Easter and the preparation for the Easter holidays quite significantly affected the dynamics of passenger flow, because over the last week and a half the passenger flow significantly increased. On Easter itself, that is, yesterday, the passenger flow decreased and was at the level of about 8,000 citizens who crossed the border in both directions, and we did not see either an advantage in departure or an advantage in entry. Over the last week and a half, figures of over 100,000 border crossings were isolated incidents

- noted Demchenko.

According to him, the preference was more towards entry into Ukraine — mostly these were citizens who decided to celebrate Easter at home, with their families.

"Starting from today, it is also worth expecting that the passenger flow will start to grow. Perhaps on certain days there will also be a certain advantage for leaving the country", explained the spokesman.

Recall

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service reported that Ukrainians were massively traveling to Ukraine before Easter. In particular, on the eve of the holiday, over 109 thousand people crossed the border, mostly for entry. And it was expected that the increase in passenger traffic would continue after the holidays.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
