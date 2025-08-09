$41.460.00
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 16574 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 06:10 AM • 36746 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 185063 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 105445 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 256885 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 243683 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 102743 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 145819 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78046 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16614 views

A selection of five new horror series released in 2023-2024 is presented. Among them: "Mayfair Witches", "The Foundling", "Lockwood & Co.", "Hysteria" and "Dead Boy Detectives".

Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend

Psychological thrillers, witches, ghost detectives, and evil spirits - all for fans of the "horror" genre. UNN offers a selection of quality series that can scare.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (2023)

The Mayfair witch family undergoes radical changes after the appearance of a mysterious supernatural being named Lasher. Due to the war, the main characters find themselves under close scrutiny — their lives and actions attract general interest. The "Talamasca" community undertakes an investigation into the events surrounding the Mayfairs. The intention and true purpose of this group remain unclear for now.

• Genre: Horror, fantasy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Haifaa Al-Mansour, Michael Uppendahl, Axel Carolyn;

• Actors: Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin.

The Changeling (2023)

The events unfold in New York, where a young couple, having recently become happy parents, suddenly faces a new challenge. After a trip to Brazil, the main character's wife begins to show symptoms of a mental disorder. It seemed she could be helped, but unexpectedly the woman disappears without a trace. The husband sets out to search, trying to find out the truth about her disappearance and understand how this mystery is connected to his own past.

• Genre: Detectives, drama, horror;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Jonathan van Tulleken, Dana Gonzales, Melina Matsoukas;

• Actors: LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Victor LaValle, Elena Hurst, Thea Pereira.

Lockwood & Co. (2023)

Three teenagers: the founder of the supernatural hunter team Anthony Lockwood and his reliable partners Lucy Carlyle and George Karim. Together, they undertake the investigation of mysterious and mystical cases, which inevitably bring them into contact with otherworldly forces. Step by step, the team uncovers the secrets of the past, trying to banish evil spirits to where they belong - to the world of the dead.

• Genre: Drama, adventure, horror;

• Country: Great Britain;

• Director: William McGregor, Catherine Morshead, Joe Cornish;

• Actors: Ruby Stokes, Morfydd Clark, Luke Treadaway, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Cameron Chapman, Paddy Holland.

Hysteria (2024)

The series unfolds against the backdrop of the 80s "satanic panic." The disappearance of a popular university athlete gives rise to rumors of occult rituals and satanic influence engulfing the entire city. Dylan Campbell, Jordy, and Spud, three outsiders from the gloomy heavy metal band Dethkrunch, decide to capitalize on the hype by renaming the band a satanic metal band. But their joke quickly turns dangerous, as the boys become targets for local witch hunters.

• Genre: Horror, thrillers;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Wendy Stanzler, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, John Francis Daley;

• Actors: Julie Bowen, Jessica Treska, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezia Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Anna Camp.

Dead Boy Detectives (2024)

The series tells the story of two teenagers - Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, who died but refused to go to the afterlife. Instead, they decide to stay on Earth, having their own vision of their further "post-mortem" fate. Such a choice violates the natural course of events, because fate itself is not against taking them where everyone goes after death. Now the boys have supernatural abilities and can do what they dreamed of during their lives - conduct investigations using their new capabilities.

• Genre: Detectives, horror, comedy, adventure;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Glen Winter, Pete Chatmon;

• Actors: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura

Olga Rozgon

