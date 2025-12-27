$41.930.00
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Mobile boiler houses have been deployed in Kyiv to heat 6 medical facilities after the Russian shelling on December 27. Also, 124 units of special equipment are clearing snow, and 23 brigades are working manually.

Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snow

In Kyiv, mobile portable boiler houses have been deployed to heat Kyiv hospitals and to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling on December 27. Also, 124 units of special equipment were deployed for snow removal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, mobile boiler houses are currently connected to 6 medical facilities in different districts of the capital.

They will provide heating to hospitals until heat supply from stationary heat sources is restored. These boiler houses run on diesel fuel, which ensures their complete autonomy for a long time.

- the message says.

At the same time, 23 manual cleaning brigades consisting of 128 employees are involved in snow removal in the capital.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv. The number of victims increased to 32 people.

Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov reported that in Kyiv and Kyiv region more than 500,000 consumers were without power.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba stated that as a result of the attacks, more than 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating.

In addition, on Sunday, December 28, ice is expected in Ukraine, a level I danger, yellow, has been declared. In the west of the country, a level II danger, orange, is forecast.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv