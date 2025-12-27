Russian shelling of Kyiv and region on December 27: police show first minutes after strikes

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
05:54 PM • 1018 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
03:52 PM • 4778 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
03:21 PM • 10605 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
01:53 PM • 10696 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 13246 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 33335 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 35838 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 86317 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 47248 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 48722 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.5m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayorDecember 27, 08:50 AM • 16124 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhotoDecember 27, 11:05 AM • 14539 views
In Kyiv, train traffic has been restored on the entire "red" metro line - KMDA12:50 PM • 4304 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died01:13 PM • 11574 views
Man dies in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi TCC in Odesa region: details01:39 PM • 5280 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company03:21 PM • 10591 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 42510 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 86295 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 37382 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 67072 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Viktor Liashko
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 15598 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 42529 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 18634 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 18106 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 19740 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russian shelling of Kyiv and region on December 27: police show first minutes after strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Law enforcement officers released footage of the first minutes after the Russian shelling of the Kyiv region on December 27, showing them helping people leave damaged homes and escorting them to shelters. Among the injured were elderly people and children, whose number rose to 32.

Russian shelling of Kyiv and region on December 27: police show first minutes after strikes
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers showed footage of the first minutes after the Russian shelling of Kyiv region on December 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Police officers helped people leave damaged homes and escorted them to shelters and safe places.

Among the victims were elderly people and people with children - they can be seen in the footage.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv. The number of victims increased to 32 people.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that as a result of the night shelling of Kyiv on December 27, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from the epicenter of the strike.

Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov reported that in Kyiv and Kyiv region more than 500,000 consumers were without power.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba stated that as a result of the attacks, more than 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv