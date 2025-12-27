Russian shelling of Kyiv and region on December 27: police show first minutes after strikes

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers showed footage of the first minutes after the Russian shelling of Kyiv region on December 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Police officers helped people leave damaged homes and escorted them to shelters and safe places.

Among the victims were elderly people and people with children - they can be seen in the footage.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv. The number of victims increased to 32 people.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that as a result of the night shelling of Kyiv on December 27, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from the epicenter of the strike.

Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov reported that in Kyiv and Kyiv region more than 500,000 consumers were without power.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba stated that as a result of the attacks, more than 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating.