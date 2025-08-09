Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak

Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video for the song "From which floor of heaven are you?" after actor Kostiantyn Temlyak was accused of domestic violence. The performers plan to create a new video that will be "cut" from TikTok videos, UNN reports.

Yesterday, August 8, Oleksandr Yarmak announced on his Instagram the release of the music video for the song "From which floor of heaven are you?"

"The love story of millions of Ukrainians, sung in 'From which floor of heaven are you?' will now also live in the video clip on the channel," Yarmak wrote.

However, yesterday, Temlyak's ex-girlfriend, Anastasia Solovyova, publicly accused him of violence, assault, and moral abuse. According to her, Temlyak regularly raised his hand against her, blackmailed her with suicide when she wanted to leave him, cheated on her, and asked girls to send intimate photos.

Today, Yarmak wrote on Instagram that neither he nor Jerry Heil knew about the actor's past when they chose him for the filming.

"This became known after the video was published. This work is not about specific people. This work is about millions of Ukrainians. Who experience their love at a distance.

When we filmed the video, we were primarily inspired by your love stories — those you shared with us in comments and videos over the past three months. This is about love that holds, even when the world around is collapsing. About love that doesn't cause pain. The video for 'From which floor of heaven are you?' has been deleted, because our story is not about that. The work was created for you, for those who love in today's conditions, so we want to dedicate this song entirely to you. We will edit a video about you. To become a part of it, publish your videos to the sound on TikTok," Yarmak added.

In the first quarter of 2025, the police received 32,268 reports of domestic violence, which is 23.6 thousand less than in 2024. Also, 26,076 administrative offenses under Article 173-2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses were identified.