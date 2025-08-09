Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 12167 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 35408 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 48244 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 208960 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 115583 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 273023 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 257241 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 103557 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 146487 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78182 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.3m/s
47%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decisionAugust 9, 07:36 AM • 49345 views
"Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war" - Sybiha on territorial concessionsAugust 9, 07:55 AM • 22539 views
In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attackVideoAugust 9, 08:59 AM • 26794 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - BildAugust 9, 09:42 AM • 40007 views
Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISWAugust 9, 09:59 AM • 49792 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 273044 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 168547 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 257261 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 257799 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 181913 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideo03:20 PM • 10982 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo01:49 PM • 35433 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 257799 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 209641 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 220065 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
TikTok
Instagram
Bild

Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10986 views

Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video for the song "Z yakogo ty poverhu neba?" after actor Kostiantyn Temlyak was accused of domestic violence. The performers plan to create a new music video using TikTok clips.

Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak

Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video for the song "From which floor of heaven are you?" after actor Kostiantyn Temlyak was accused of domestic violence. The performers plan to create a new video that will be "cut" from TikTok videos, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, August 8, Oleksandr Yarmak announced on his Instagram the release of the music video for the song "From which floor of heaven are you?"

"The love story of millions of Ukrainians, sung in 'From which floor of heaven are you?' will now also live in the video clip on the channel," Yarmak wrote.

However, yesterday, Temlyak's ex-girlfriend, Anastasia Solovyova, publicly accused him of violence, assault, and moral abuse. According to her, Temlyak regularly raised his hand against her, blackmailed her with suicide when she wanted to leave him, cheated on her, and asked girls to send intimate photos.

Today, Yarmak wrote on Instagram that neither he nor Jerry Heil knew about the actor's past when they chose him for the filming.

"This became known after the video was published. This work is not about specific people. This work is about millions of Ukrainians. Who experience their love at a distance.

When we filmed the video, we were primarily inspired by your love stories — those you shared with us in comments and videos over the past three months. This is about love that holds, even when the world around is collapsing. About love that doesn't cause pain. The video for 'From which floor of heaven are you?' has been deleted, because our story is not about that. The work was created for you, for those who love in today's conditions, so we want to dedicate this song entirely to you. We will edit a video about you. To become a part of it, publish your videos to the sound on TikTok," Yarmak added.

Recall

In the first quarter of 2025, the police received 32,268 reports of domestic violence, which is 23.6 thousand less than in 2024. Also, 26,076 administrative offenses under Article 173-2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses were identified.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCultureUNN Lite
TikTok
Jerry Heil
Instagram