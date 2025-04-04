The 13th YUNA-2024 music award ceremony in Kyiv honored the best Ukrainian artists of 2023, including Jamala, Antibodies, Zlata Ognevich, Kozak System, Kola, Artem Pivovarov, Druha Rika, Klavdiya Petrovna, and Latexfauna.
Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, the representatives of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, have released a new joint track called "Podolyanochka", which could potentially represent Ukraine at the contest.
The Kremlin is using bot attacks, accusations of money laundering, and deliberate fakes related to Nazism to try to discredit Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest and prevent it from winning.
The second semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, where 16 participants will compete for the final, will be broadcast live on May 9 at 22:00.
Poles are outraged by the behavior of Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, who recorded a video wearing a sweater with the inscription "Banderaciaga. Social media users have accused her of supporting Stepan Bandera and are urging her not to vote for Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.
The Ukrainian Eurovision team, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, held two stage rehearsals and two general rehearsals, including one where the jury voted, actively preparing for their performance in the semi-finals.
Andriy Naumenko, the vocalist of the band Nakhaba, has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for six months now, mastering the profession of an aviation engineer, while not forgetting about his art.
Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, are collaborating with renowned Ukrainian director Tania Muinho to represent their country in the best possible way through a performance that celebrates female strength, resilience and unity.
Ukrainian singer alyona alyona, who will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024, lost her voice a few hours before the first rehearsal due to psychosomatic problems caused by a long journey and stress.
alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, Ukraine's representatives at Eurovision 2024, held their first rehearsal on the stage of the Malmö Arena, celebrating female strength and resilience, and will perform at number 5 in the first semi-final on May 7.
According to updated bookmakers' forecasts, Ukraine has dropped to 4th place with a 10% chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, while Croatia, Switzerland, and Italy occupy the top three spots.
Ukrainian artists Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil received a standing ovation for their performance of "Maria & Teresa" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 pre-party in Madrid.
Ukrainian singer Maria Sur has reached the finals of the Swedish Melodifestivalen contest with her song "When I'm Gone" and may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.
Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with the song "Teresa & Maria" after winning the national selection.
Ziferblat received the highest number of points from the Ukrainian national jury to represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.
The final of the National Selection of Ukraine for Eurovision 2024 will take place on February 3 at 18:00 and will be broadcast on TV, radio and digital platforms.