We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14084 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24913 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62680 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210485 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120768 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389234 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308840 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213415 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244050 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Klavdia Petrivna, Antitila and Jamala: the winners of the YUNA 2024 music award have been announced

The 13th YUNA-2024 music award ceremony in Kyiv honored the best Ukrainian artists of 2023, including Jamala, Antibodies, Zlata Ognevich, Kozak System, Kola, Artem Pivovarov, Druha Rika, Klavdiya Petrovna, and Latexfauna.

Culture • May 24, 12:05 PM • 115751 views

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona released a new song that could represent Ukraine at Eurovision

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, the representatives of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, have released a new joint track called "Podolyanochka", which could potentially represent Ukraine at the contest.

Culture • May 13, 08:19 PM • 115486 views

StratCom Center: Kremlin is trying to discredit Ukraine at Eurovision

The Kremlin is using bot attacks, accusations of money laundering, and deliberate fakes related to Nazism to try to discredit Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest and prevent it from winning.

War • May 11, 07:15 AM • 33557 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: who will perform and where to watch

The second semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, where 16 participants will compete for the final, will be broadcast live on May 9 at 22:00.

Culture • May 9, 03:51 PM • 97574 views

"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Poles urge not to support Ukraine because of Jerry Heil's video wearing a sweatshirt with "Banderaciaga" inscription

Poles are outraged by the behavior of Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, who recorded a video wearing a sweater with the inscription "Banderaciaga. Social media users have accused her of supporting Stepan Bandera and are urging her not to vote for Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.

Culture • May 8, 04:25 PM • 25739 views

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" as the fifth entry from Ukraine in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • May 7, 07:51 PM • 27008 views

"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Head of the Ukrainian delegation tells how alyona alyona & Jerry Heil are preparing for the contest

The Ukrainian Eurovision team, alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil, held two stage rehearsals and two general rehearsals, including one where the jury voted, actively preparing for their performance in the semi-finals.

Culture • May 7, 11:49 AM • 116466 views

First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: when alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform, where to watch and how to vote

The first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7 at 22:00 in Malmö, Sweden, where alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil will perform at number 5 with the song "Teresa &amp; Maria".

Culture • May 7, 08:29 AM • 130449 views

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 star has mastered a military specialty and is strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

Andriy Naumenko, the vocalist of the band Nakhaba, has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for six months now, mastering the profession of an aviation engineer, while not forgetting about his art.

Culture • May 2, 01:12 PM • 17764 views

Photos and videos from Jerry Heil & alyona's second rehearsal at Eurovision have been released

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona held the second rehearsal of their Eurovision performance "Teresa &amp; Maria", demonstrating Jerry Heil's confident steps and fiery visuals.

Culture • May 1, 10:55 PM • 23418 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil's performance is directed by the famous director Tania Muinho

Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil, are collaborating with renowned Ukrainian director Tania Muinho to represent their country in the best possible way through a performance that celebrates female strength, resilience and unity.

Culture • May 1, 02:15 PM • 19522 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona tells how she lost her voice before the first rehearsal

Ukrainian singer alyona alyona, who will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024, lost her voice a few hours before the first rehearsal due to psychosomatic problems caused by a long journey and stress.

Culture • April 28, 11:13 PM • 115910 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: video of the first rehearsal of alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, the next one is on May 1

alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil, Ukraine's representatives at Eurovision 2024, held their first rehearsal on the stage of the Malmö Arena, celebrating female strength and resilience, and will perform at number 5 in the first semi-final on May 7.

Culture • April 28, 09:18 AM • 22984 views

Eurovision 2024: Ukraine moved out of the top 3 in the bookmakers' rating

According to updated bookmakers' forecasts, Ukraine has dropped to 4th place with a 10% chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, while Croatia, Switzerland, and Italy occupy the top three spots.

Culture • April 1, 07:32 AM • 24193 views

Jerry Heil and Alyona Alyona gathered applause at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Pre-Party in Madrid

Ukrainian artists Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil received a standing ovation for their performance of "Maria &amp; Teresa" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 pre-party in Madrid.

Culture • April 1, 06:47 AM • 25910 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: what number will alyona alyona & Jerry Heil perform under

Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil will perform the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" at number 5 in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on May 7.

Culture • March 26, 07:15 PM • 28890 views

A Ukrainian woman may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Ukrainian singer Maria Sur has reached the finals of the Swedish Melodifestivalen contest with her song "When I'm Gone" and may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Culture • February 12, 03:39 PM • 22027 views

Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest

Alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" after winning the national selection.

Culture • February 4, 05:47 PM • 38080 views

National selection for the Eurovision Song Contest: Ziferblat received the highest number of points from the jury

Ziferblat received the highest number of points from the Ukrainian national jury to represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Culture • February 4, 05:40 PM • 36831 views

Eurovision 2024: when and where to watch the final of the National Selection

The final of the National Selection of Ukraine for Eurovision 2024 will take place on February 3 at 18:00 and will be broadcast on TV, radio and digital platforms.

Culture • February 3, 01:59 PM • 32084 views