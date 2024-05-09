ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80845 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107274 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250417 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174162 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165422 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225947 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: who will perform and where to watch

Second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: who will perform and where to watch

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97539 views

The second semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, where 16 participants will compete for the final, will be broadcast live on May 9 at 22:00.

The second semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024, which takes place in the Swedish city of Malmö, will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 22:00. Where to watch and who will perform was announced by the Public Broadcasting Company, UNN reports.  

Details

At the Malmö Arena, 16 participants of the second semifinal will compete for the right to be included in the list of finalists. Ukraine does not vote this night.

Public Broadcasting will broadcast the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 live on all platforms - television, digital and radio.

Where to watch the second semifinal of Eurovision 2024

Television

Half an hour before the second semi-final, at 21:30, Suspilne Kultura TV channel will start broadcasting the program "Pre-show. Eurovision Song Contest 2024". The hosts of the new episode will be Timur Miroshnychenko and Svitlana Tarabarova, singer and music producer of the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2023 .

The guests of the second issue will be:

  • alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024;
  • Anna Tulieva is the host of the Eurovision Diaries and vlogs about the Song Contest on the Eurovision Ukraine YouTube channel;
  • Herman Nenov is the stage director of Luxembourg's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Creative Director of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 from Ukraine and the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2023.
  • Slava Demin is a showman, blogger, radio and TV presenter.

The live broadcast of the second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will start on Suspilne Kultura TV channel at 22:00. The show will be commented on by Timur Miroshnychenko, the constant voice of the song contest in Ukraine.

To ensure inclusivity, the video broadcast will be accompanied by sign language interpretation. 

Radio 

The broadcast of the second semifinal of the song contest on Radio Promin will start at 22:00, and the pre-show will start at 21:30. 

Digital platforms

"The pre-show and the second semi-final will also be available to watch:

Who will perform in the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

On May 9, the participants of the second semi-final will compete for the grand final of the Song Contest:

Image

In addition to the 16 participants who will compete for the final of the song contest, the second semi-final will also feature full performances by three of the Big Five countries that will go straight to the final: France, Spain and Italy.

Star performances in the second semifinal

In the second semi-final, the show will continue to be hosted by TV presenter Petra Mede and actress Malin Akerman.

Eurovision stars Elena Paparizou, Sertab Erener and Charlotte Perelli will try to get the whole world singing through The World's Biggest Sing-Along.

The organizers also announced a musical performance by Petra Mede called We Just Love Eurovision Too Much.

Ukraine has reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 following the results of the first semi-final, which ended late on Tuesday evening, May 7, in Malmö, Sweden.

According to the results of the draw, which took place immediately after the first semi-final, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil won the "producer's choice" category, one of the innovations of this year's show. Thus, the order in which the Ukrainian representatives will appear on the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final now depends solely on the show's producers, who will choose to place their performance in the first or second part of the final.

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest is being contested by representatives of 37 countries. The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 9, and the grand final will be held on Saturday, May 11. A total of 20 participants will be selected from the two semifinals to the grand final of the contest, which will be joined on May 11 by representatives of the countries that automatically qualify for the final: this year, it is Sweden as the host country, as well as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France as the Big Five countries.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising