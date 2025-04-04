$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15272 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27730 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64377 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213197 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122297 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391529 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213666 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244179 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255072 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The longlist of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 has been announced: how many artists got there

UA:PBC has announced the list of 20 participants of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. Of these, 10 finalists will be selected to compete for the right to represent Ukraine at the contest.

Society • December 11, 04:53 PM • 19285 views

To avoid a repeat of the scandal in Malmo, Eurovision changed the rules: what is known

The European Broadcasting Union introduces new rules for holding the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. The changes include a code of conduct, a "welfare producer", and more free time for artists.

Culture • December 11, 04:30 AM • 17882 views

Swedish prosecutors drop case against singer Justus Klein

The Swedish prosecutor's office has closed the case against Dutch singer Justus Klein, who was disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest. Investigators did not find sufficient evidence of the singer's intention to harm the photographer.

Society • August 13, 01:22 AM • 28759 views

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona released a new song that could represent Ukraine at Eurovision

Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, the representatives of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, have released a new joint track called "Podolyanochka", which could potentially represent Ukraine at the contest.

Culture • May 13, 08:19 PM • 115486 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 winner Nemo breaks glass trophy microphone

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Swiss singer Nemo, accidentally broke the glass trophy microphone during his performance.

Culture • May 11, 11:18 PM • 29393 views

Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with "The Code"

Switzerland won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö with the song "The Code" by Nemo, scoring 591 points, while Ukraine took third place with 453 points.

Culture • May 11, 11:00 PM • 29836 views

Ukraine has dropped out of the top three in the bookmakers' ranking of Eurovision 2024: a fresh forecast before the grand final

The representatives of Ukraine Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, who will perform the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 as the number 2, have dropped to 6th place in the bookmakers' ranking with 3% chances of winning.

Culture • May 11, 10:34 AM • 131070 views

Eurovision Song Contest Final 2024: when will alyona alyona and Jerry Heil perform, where to watch and how to vote

Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" at number 2 in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, on May 11.

Culture • May 11, 06:57 AM • 109237 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Ukraine's performance in the final has been announced

Ukraine will perform as the runner-up in the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest to be held on May 11, 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • May 10, 08:31 AM • 109437 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: the winners of the second semi-final have been announced

The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place on May 9 in Malmö, where 10 more countries - Latvia, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Israel, Greece, Estonia, Switzerland, Georgia and Armenia - advanced to the grand final on May 11, joining the 10 countries that had qualified from the first semi-final.

Culture • May 9, 09:26 PM • 30737 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: who will perform and where to watch

The second semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, where 16 participants will compete for the final, will be broadcast live on May 9 at 22:00.

Culture • May 9, 03:51 PM • 97574 views

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" as the fifth entry from Ukraine in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • May 7, 07:51 PM • 27008 views

First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: when alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform, where to watch and how to vote

The first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7 at 22:00 in Malmö, Sweden, where alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil will perform at number 5 with the song "Teresa &amp; Maria".

Culture • May 7, 08:29 AM • 130449 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: how to watch and how to vote

The semifinals and grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • May 6, 01:15 PM • 104384 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: contestants prepare for the first semi-final

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 begins in the Swedish city of Malmö with enhanced security measures for the 37 participating countries.

Culture • May 6, 09:59 AM • 66459 views

Favorite of American stars: who is Tanya Muinho, who will perform for Ukrainian participants of the Eurovision Song Contest

Tanya Muinho, an acclaimed Ukrainian director known for her work with international stars such as Lil Nas X and Harry Styles, will direct a performance for the Ukrainian participants of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil.

UNN Lite • May 3, 03:00 PM • 103243 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil's performance is directed by the famous director Tania Muinho

Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil, are collaborating with renowned Ukrainian director Tania Muinho to represent their country in the best possible way through a performance that celebrates female strength, resilience and unity.

Culture • May 1, 02:15 PM • 19522 views

Cyberattacks and interception of TV broadcasts: Swedish police see threats to Eurovision

A Swedish police report lists potential threats to the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, including cyberattacks, DoS attacks, civil disobedience, and interception of television broadcasts.

Culture • May 1, 11:45 AM • 15639 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: alyona alyona tells how she lost her voice before the first rehearsal

Ukrainian singer alyona alyona, who will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024, lost her voice a few hours before the first rehearsal due to psychosomatic problems caused by a long journey and stress.

Culture • April 28, 11:13 PM • 115910 views

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil had their first rehearsal on the stage of Eurovision 2024: photos appeared

Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona and Jerry Heil held their first rehearsal on the Eurovision stage in Malmö, Sweden, where the contest will take place in 2024.

Culture • April 27, 03:39 PM • 29069 views

Representatives of Ukraine Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil went to Sweden for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Representatives of Ukraine, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, have traveled to Malmö, Sweden, where the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place. They will perform their song "Teresa &amp; Maria" there.

Culture • April 26, 09:05 AM • 153146 views

Eurovision 2024: Ukraine moved out of the top 3 in the bookmakers' rating

According to updated bookmakers' forecasts, Ukraine has dropped to 4th place with a 10% chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, while Croatia, Switzerland, and Italy occupy the top three spots.

Culture • April 1, 07:32 AM • 24193 views

Jerry Heil and Alyona Alyona gathered applause at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Pre-Party in Madrid

Ukrainian artists Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil received a standing ovation for their performance of "Maria &amp; Teresa" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 pre-party in Madrid.

Culture • April 1, 06:47 AM • 25910 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: what number will alyona alyona & Jerry Heil perform under

Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil will perform the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" at number 5 in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on May 7.

Culture • March 26, 07:15 PM • 28890 views

A poll to select the National Jury of Ukraine for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 has been launched in Diia

From March 25 to April 1, Ukraine launched a poll in the Diia app to select members of the National Jury who will judge the performances of participants from other countries in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • March 25, 11:18 AM • 24188 views

Eurovision 2024 changes: full performances and new voting introduced

In the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, the Big Five countries and Sweden will perform in full during the semi-finals. It was also announced that the voting windows will be extended and online voting will be available for non-participating countries.

Culture • March 12, 01:53 AM • 30495 views

Israel will participate in Eurovision 2024 with the song "Hurricane"

Israel will take part in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Hurricane" after rejecting two previous proposals that were deemed too politically charged, allowing the country to participate in the event in Malmö, Sweden, in compliance with the principles of political neutrality.

Culture • March 7, 04:31 PM • 24444 views

A Ukrainian woman may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Ukrainian singer Maria Sur has reached the finals of the Swedish Melodifestivalen contest with her song "When I'm Gone" and may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Culture • February 12, 03:39 PM • 22027 views

Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest

Alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with the song "Teresa &amp; Maria" after winning the national selection.

Culture • February 4, 05:47 PM • 38080 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: in which semi-final will Ukraine's representative perform

The draw for the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 has determined that Ukraine will perform in the first part of the first semi-final on May 7.

Culture • January 30, 09:42 PM • 27858 views