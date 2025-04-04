UA:PBC has announced the list of 20 participants of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. Of these, 10 finalists will be selected to compete for the right to represent Ukraine at the contest.
The European Broadcasting Union introduces new rules for holding the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. The changes include a code of conduct, a "welfare producer", and more free time for artists.
The Swedish prosecutor's office has closed the case against Dutch singer Justus Klein, who was disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest. Investigators did not find sufficient evidence of the singer's intention to harm the photographer.
Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, the representatives of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, have released a new joint track called "Podolyanochka", which could potentially represent Ukraine at the contest.
The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Swiss singer Nemo, accidentally broke the glass trophy microphone during his performance.
Switzerland won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö with the song "The Code" by Nemo, scoring 591 points, while Ukraine took third place with 453 points.
The representatives of Ukraine Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, who will perform the song "Teresa & Maria" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 as the number 2, have dropped to 6th place in the bookmakers' ranking with 3% chances of winning.
Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform the song "Teresa & Maria" at number 2 in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, on May 11.
Ukraine will perform as the runner-up in the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest to be held on May 11, 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.
The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place on May 9 in Malmö, where 10 more countries - Latvia, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Israel, Greece, Estonia, Switzerland, Georgia and Armenia - advanced to the grand final on May 11, joining the 10 countries that had qualified from the first semi-final.
The second semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden, where 16 participants will compete for the final, will be broadcast live on May 9 at 22:00.
alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed the song "Teresa & Maria" as the fifth entry from Ukraine in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.
The first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7 at 22:00 in Malmö, Sweden, where alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will perform at number 5 with the song "Teresa & Maria".
The semifinals and grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 begins in the Swedish city of Malmö with enhanced security measures for the 37 participating countries.
Tanya Muinho, an acclaimed Ukrainian director known for her work with international stars such as Lil Nas X and Harry Styles, will direct a performance for the Ukrainian participants of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil.
Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, are collaborating with renowned Ukrainian director Tania Muinho to represent their country in the best possible way through a performance that celebrates female strength, resilience and unity.
A Swedish police report lists potential threats to the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, including cyberattacks, DoS attacks, civil disobedience, and interception of television broadcasts.
Ukrainian singer alyona alyona, who will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024, lost her voice a few hours before the first rehearsal due to psychosomatic problems caused by a long journey and stress.
Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona and Jerry Heil held their first rehearsal on the Eurovision stage in Malmö, Sweden, where the contest will take place in 2024.
Representatives of Ukraine, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, have traveled to Malmö, Sweden, where the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place. They will perform their song "Teresa & Maria" there.
According to updated bookmakers' forecasts, Ukraine has dropped to 4th place with a 10% chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, while Croatia, Switzerland, and Italy occupy the top three spots.
Ukrainian artists Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil received a standing ovation for their performance of "Maria & Teresa" at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 pre-party in Madrid.
Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will perform the song "Teresa & Maria" at number 5 in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on May 7.
From March 25 to April 1, Ukraine launched a poll in the Diia app to select members of the National Jury who will judge the performances of participants from other countries in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.
In the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, the Big Five countries and Sweden will perform in full during the semi-finals. It was also announced that the voting windows will be extended and online voting will be available for non-participating countries.
Israel will take part in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Hurricane" after rejecting two previous proposals that were deemed too politically charged, allowing the country to participate in the event in Malmö, Sweden, in compliance with the principles of political neutrality.
Ukrainian singer Maria Sur has reached the finals of the Swedish Melodifestivalen contest with her song "When I'm Gone" and may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.
Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with the song "Teresa & Maria" after winning the national selection.
The draw for the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 has determined that Ukraine will perform in the first part of the first semi-final on May 7.