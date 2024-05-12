Switzerland wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with "The Code"

At the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final in Malmö, Switzerland won with the song "The Code" performed by singer Nemo, scoring 591 points. Ukraine took third place with the duet of alyona alyona and Jerry Heil with the song "Teresa & Maria", receiving 453 points. This was reported by Eurovision Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On May 11, the long-awaited Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final took place in Malmö, Sweden.

The winner was Switzerland, represented by singer Nemo with his song "The Code". The singer received 591 points from the jury and the audience.

The second place with 547 points went to the Croatian singer Baby Lasagna with the song "Rim Tim Tagi Dim".

Ukraine's alyona alyona and Jerry Heil took third place with "Teresa & Maria", scoring 453 points.

