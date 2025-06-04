The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

The Ukrainian side confirmed its readiness for the exchange of prisoners of war on June 7 and 8. Russia has tentatively agreed to transfer 500 Ukrainian defenders from the agreed-upon thousand. At the same time, Kyiv has not yet received the promised lists for the exchange, although this was a key condition of the new agreements. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing, reports UNN.

Our groups held consultations regarding the exchange we agreed on. The Russian side conveyed information that this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, they will be able to transfer 500 people, 500 of our soldiers from the thousand we agreed on. - he noted.

The President added that Ukraine, for its part, is ready to exchange the corresponding number of prisoners of war, but Russia has not yet provided the relevant lists.

We have not yet received the lists... unlike the past Istanbul. Now we have agreed, and I told the minister before the meeting, the Russians gave their word that they would give us the lists in advance. The lists of who we are exchanging - this is important for us. But we have not received the lists - he emphasized.

Despite this, the Ukrainian side, according to Zelensky, will continue to insist on receiving this document by the weekend.

"Moreover, it is clear that the Russians will be ready for Saturday Sunday (June 7 and 8 - ed.) The first two exchanges", - he added.

