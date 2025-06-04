$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky
01:08 PM • 4616 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 11626 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 10416 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 15407 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 27588 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34344 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36276 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 82889 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 39401 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 43103 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
40%
752mm
Popular news

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

June 4, 05:11 AM • 48209 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 41619 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 30389 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 20195 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 20700 views
Publications

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 8876 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 82896 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 124569 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 212861 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 253256 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 11302 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 67445 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 212861 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 140194 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 141644 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4186 views

Ukraine has confirmed its readiness for the exchange of prisoners of war on June 7 and 8. Russia has agreed to transfer 500 Ukrainian defenders from the agreed thousand, but the lists have not yet been provided.

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

The Ukrainian side confirmed its readiness for the exchange of prisoners of war on June 7 and 8. Russia has tentatively agreed to transfer 500 Ukrainian defenders from the agreed-upon thousand. At the same time, Kyiv has not yet received the promised lists for the exchange, although this was a key condition of the new agreements. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing, reports UNN.

Our groups held consultations regarding the exchange we agreed on. The Russian side conveyed information that this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, they will be able to transfer 500 people, 500 of our soldiers from the thousand we agreed on.

 - he noted.

The President added that Ukraine, for its part, is ready to exchange the corresponding number of prisoners of war, but Russia has not yet provided the relevant lists.

Negotiations in Istanbul have concluded, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared - Zelenskyy02.06.25, 16:20 • 18168 views

We have not yet received the lists... unlike the past Istanbul. Now we have agreed, and I told the minister before the meeting, the Russians gave their word that they would give us the lists in advance. The lists of who we are exchanging - this is important for us. But we have not received the lists 

- he emphasized.

Despite this, the Ukrainian side, according to Zelensky, will continue to insist on receiving this document by the weekend.

"Moreover, it is clear that the Russians will be ready for Saturday Sunday (June 7 and 8 - ed.) The first two exchanges", - he added.

From 1000 to 1200 people may be released: Medinsky on the future exchange of prisoners02.06.25, 18:32 • 2138 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9