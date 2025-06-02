$41.530.00
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15798 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24621 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 47316 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113721 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136475 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193901 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209691 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120926 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277176 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192147 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Negotiations in Istanbul have concluded, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10347 views

The President of Ukraine announced the completion of negotiations in Istanbul. According to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia is being prepared.

Negotiations in Istanbul have concluded, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the negotiations in Istanbul have ended. According to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared, Zelenskyy said in Vilnius, reports UNN.

Details

The negotiations are over and I am waiting for a full report from Minister Umerov. We exchanged documents through the Turkish side and we are preparing a new release of prisoners

- said Zelenskyy. 

Also, according to Zelenskyy, the aggressor state should not receive any benefit from this war.

The aggressor should not receive any rewards for the war. Putin should not get something that could justify his aggression. Any reward for him only shows that (this is a way) to get dividends

- the head of state said in Vilnius.

Let us remind you

Russian media reported on the completion of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

The Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul выдвинула требования относительно прекращения огня, the return of prisoners and children, as well as a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

The Ukrainian side today during the negotiations in Istanbul officially handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children who need to be returned, now we are waiting for an answer - "the ball is in Russia's court", said the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

Russian media report on the preparation of the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. No continuation of negotiations is expected today, the previous meeting lasted more than an hour. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Vilnius
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
