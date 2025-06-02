Negotiations in Istanbul have concluded, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the completion of negotiations in Istanbul. According to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia is being prepared.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the negotiations in Istanbul have ended. According to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared, Zelenskyy said in Vilnius, reports UNN.
Details
The negotiations are over and I am waiting for a full report from Minister Umerov. We exchanged documents through the Turkish side and we are preparing a new release of prisoners
Also, according to Zelenskyy, the aggressor state should not receive any benefit from this war.
The aggressor should not receive any rewards for the war. Putin should not get something that could justify his aggression. Any reward for him only shows that (this is a way) to get dividends
Let us remind you
Russian media reported on the completion of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
The Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul выдвинула требования относительно прекращения огня, the return of prisoners and children, as well as a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.
The Ukrainian side today during the negotiations in Istanbul officially handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children who need to be returned, now we are waiting for an answer - "the ball is in Russia's court", said the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.
Russian media report on the preparation of the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. No continuation of negotiations is expected today, the previous meeting lasted more than an hour.