In Kyiv, train traffic has been restored on the entire "red" metro line - KMDA

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the subway has resumed train service on the "red" line between the "Akademmistechko" and "Lisova" stations. Due to the difficult situation with electricity supply in the capital, the train schedules remain changed. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, train movement is organized according to the following scheme:

on the "Akademmistechko" – "Arsenalna" section, trains run every 6 minutes;

on the "Dnipro" – "Lisova" section, the waiting time is 12 minutes.

Operation of other subway lines

The "blue" and "green" subway lines operate as usual without changes in schedules. The increase in intervals on the "red" line is a forced measure related to the power deficit in the city's energy system after enemy attacks.

Passengers are asked to follow updates on the official resources of the Kyiv City State Administration and directly at the subway stations.

Due to power problems after Russian attacks, Kyiv metro changes train schedule - KMDA