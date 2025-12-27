In Kyiv, train traffic has been restored on the entire "red" metro line - KMDA

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:54 AM • 1774 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
11:05 AM • 5850 views
Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SESPhoto
December 27, 06:01 AM • 20738 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 30116 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 68902 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 43076 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 44817 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 61438 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29562 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 23098 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
82%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayorDecember 27, 05:42 AM • 18848 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto07:13 AM • 12113 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 7872 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy08:11 AM • 10361 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor08:50 AM • 10229 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 34243 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 68893 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 31776 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 61434 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 57019 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 7928 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 34243 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 16487 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 16044 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 17769 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
Heating
MiG-31

In Kyiv, train traffic has been restored on the entire "red" metro line - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Train traffic on Kyiv's "red" metro line has been restored between the Akademmistechko and Lisova stations. Train schedules have been changed: on the Akademmistechko – Arsenalna section, trains run every 6 minutes, and on the Dnipro – Lisova section, every 12 minutes.

In Kyiv, train traffic has been restored on the entire "red" metro line - KMDA

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the subway has resumed train service on the "red" line between the "Akademmistechko" and "Lisova" stations. Due to the difficult situation with electricity supply in the capital, the train schedules remain changed. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, train movement is organized according to the following scheme:

  • on the "Akademmistechko" – "Arsenalna" section, trains run every 6 minutes;
    • on the "Dnipro" – "Lisova" section, the waiting time is 12 minutes.

      Operation of other subway lines

      The "blue" and "green" subway lines operate as usual without changes in schedules. The increase in intervals on the "red" line is a forced measure related to the power deficit in the city's energy system after enemy attacks.

      Passengers are asked to follow updates on the official resources of the Kyiv City State Administration and directly at the subway stations.

      Due to power problems after Russian attacks, Kyiv metro changes train schedule - KMDA27.12.25, 12:04 • 1716 views

      Stepan Haftko

      SocietyKyiv
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Kyiv City State Administration
      Kyiv