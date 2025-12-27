Due to power problems after Russian attacks, Kyiv metro changes train schedule - KMDA

Due to the energy situation in Kyiv, subway trains on the red line are running with changes. Movement is carried out between the Akademmistechko - Arsenalna stations, and the interval of movement is 6 minutes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Due to the difficult energy situation in the capital, subway trains on the red line are running with changes. Train movement is carried out between the Akademmistechko - Arsenalna stations. At the same time, the interval of movement is 6 minutes according to the established schedules. - the message says.

At the same time, train movement on the blue and green lines is unchanged. Movement intervals are unchanged, according to the weekend schedule.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that during an air raid, all underground stations operate as shelters.

As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv, the number of victims increased to 22 people, including children. Numerous hits and debris falls were recorded in eight districts of the city, which led to damage to infrastructure, buildings and cars.