Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64591 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213519 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122458 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391707 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310588 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213720 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254223 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Vilnius

An incendiary mixture was thrown into the депутат's reception room: suspects were detained who, for a "generous payment," could cooperate with the FSB

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, two men threw an incendiary mixture into the депутат's reception room. They were detained, and the investigation suspects cooperation with Russian special services for money.

Kyiv • March 25, 10:02 AM • 35001 views

Russian intelligence organized arson in Vilnius and Warsaw - conclusion of the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office

The Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office stated that the Russian special services are behind the arson in Vilnius and Warsaw. Minor Ukrainian citizens, who were recruited for money, are involved in the crimes.

Crimes and emergencies • March 17, 12:46 PM • 18158 views

Three political prisoners released in Belarus: a US citizen among them

Three people were released from Belarusian prisons, including a US citizen and journalist Andrei Kuznetsik. The Radio Liberty journalist was reunited with his family in Vilnius after three years in prison.

News of the World • February 12, 08:29 PM • 25906 views

“City-savior": Zelensky handed over a special insignia from Ukraine to the mayor of Warsaw

The President of Ukraine has awarded Warsaw the “City of Savior” distinction for helping Ukrainian refugees and supporting Ukraine. Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski received the award during Zelenskyy's visit to Poland.

Society • January 15, 06:52 PM • 36473 views

Lithuania will give Ukraine thousands of drones worth millions of euros - what is known about the new aid

Lithuania is preparing to transfer 4,500 drones to Ukraine for a total cost of 5 million euros. The government has also simplified the procedure for transferring military aid to speed up support.

Politics • January 13, 07:48 AM • 26992 views

Vilnius extends free travel for Ukrainians for another year

The Vilnius City Council has unanimously approved a decision on free travel for Ukrainian refugees on public transport until 2026. Such support has been in effect since March 2022 after the Russian invasion.

Society • November 27, 10:52 PM • 31422 views

10 million euros for the Palianytsia drone missile: the first tranche from Lithuania for Ukrainian DeepStrike is expected soon

Lithuania will allocate EUR 10 million for the production of Ukrainian long-range drones “Palianytsia”. The defense ministers of the two countries sign a memorandum on long-term cooperation in the defense industry.

War • November 23, 10:25 AM • 48161 views

“A sensitive issue": Taiwan explains why it does not participate in military aid to Ukraine

Taiwan explained that military assistance to Ukraine is a “sensitive issue” because of its relations with China. The country provides humanitarian aid through neighboring states and has joined Western sanctions against russia.

Politics • November 21, 03:04 PM • 20487 views

Lithuanian President discusses support for Ukraine with Trump

The President of Lithuania had a phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump to discuss support for Ukraine and defense partnership. The leaders also discussed the threats posed by the cooperation of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

War • November 19, 03:14 PM • 19424 views

10 million euros for the Palianytsia drone missile: Ukraine has offered Lithuania a financing mechanism

Ukraine has offered Lithuania a mechanism to finance the production of the Palianytsia drone missile. Lithuania will invest €10 million according to the Danish model, and the Lithuanian Defense Minister plans to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Economy • October 23, 09:19 AM • 12908 views

Stefanchuk went on a tour of the Baltic States with a plan to win

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented the Victory Plan in the Lithuanian Parliament. He will also visit Estonia and Latvia to attract additional assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Politics • October 21, 09:27 AM • 15176 views

Norway to hand over six F-16 fighters to Ukraine in the near future - Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Norwegian counterpart Arild Gram. The parties discussed the transfer of F-16s, strengthening air defense, and Norway's ability to contribute to the financing of Ukrainian defense companies.

War • October 17, 01:55 PM • 14136 views

Romanian Government Approves Regulations on Training Conditions for Ukrainians on F-16

The Romanian government has approved legal procedures for training Ukrainian personnel to operate F-16s at the Fătesti air base. This is the fulfillment of a commitment made by Romania at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

War • October 16, 09:37 PM • 57561 views

A new major case against oppositionists has been opened in Belarus: Media reports details

The Investigative Committee of Belarus has accused 45 oppositionists of trying to disrupt the 2025 elections. The case is related to Platform 2025, a document on the illegitimacy of Lukashenka's government adopted at a conference in Vilnius.

Crimes and emergencies • October 8, 12:34 PM • 11045 views

A transit train with inscriptions “ZOV” and “Vilnius is a Russian city” arrives in Lithuania

Lithuanian border guards found a car with the Z symbol on a Moscow-Kaliningrad train. The train staff erased the prohibited inscriptions under supervision, after which the train continued to move.

News of the World • October 3, 04:54 PM • 17722 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister offers Slovakia to sign security agreement

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has proposed that Slovakia sign a bilateral security agreement. Ukraine has already concluded 26 such agreements with partner countries and calls on Slovakia to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

War • September 18, 09:51 PM • 103196 views

Lithuania wants to reduce the number of buses with Belarus

Lithuania is considering reducing the number of bus trips with Belarus after the ban on Belarusian cars. Dozens of buses, mostly with Belarusian passengers, run between the countries every day.

News of the World • August 11, 02:45 AM • 33244 views

Zelenskyy on security agreement: negotiations with European country will start tomorrow

President Zelenskyy announced the start of negotiations on a security agreement with a European country on August 2. Ukraine is also preparing visits by leaders and working to ensure the country's resilience for years to come.

War • August 1, 04:41 PM • 77535 views

Tens of thousands of people in the Baltic States and Poland lost power due to storms

Severe storms in the Baltic States and Poland left tens of thousands of people without electricity. In Lithuania and Poland, casualties were reported, infrastructure was damaged, and Latvia experienced record rainfall.

News of the World • July 29, 01:05 PM • 21990 views

Ukraine, Greece finalize security agreement - Presidential Administration

Ukraine and Greece finalize the text of a bilateral security agreement. Ukraine has already concluded 25 such agreements and is negotiating with four more states to sign a security document.

Politics • July 29, 11:59 AM • 35062 views

Dmytro Kuleba became an honored guest of the annual meeting of ambassadors of the Republic of Lithuania

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Lithuania for its strong support, including €1. 2 billion in aid, hospitality for Ukrainian refugees, and advocacy for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, during his online address to Lithuanian ambassadors.

War • July 16, 12:40 AM • 113042 views

Ukraine plans to sign security agreements with nine more countries

Ukraine plans to sign security agreements with 9 more countries, bringing the total number of countries to 32.

War • July 15, 03:19 PM • 109599 views

Yermak hints at more Patriot systems for Ukraine than the 5 announced by the US

The US President announced the provision of 5 Patriot systems to Ukraine, but Andriy Yermak expects that more such systems will be provided in the future.

War • July 12, 08:12 PM • 73933 views

Zelensky: Ukrainian treaty takes our relations with partners to a new level

21 countries and the European Union signed the Ukraine Treaty at the NATO summit. Zelenskyy said that the treaty takes relations with partners to a new level. According to the president, this is a significant achievement.

War • July 12, 12:25 AM • 107465 views

At the NATO Summit, 21 countries and the EU signed the Ukraine Treaty

21 countries and the EU signed the Ukraine Treaty at the NATO summit to support Ukraine's security against russian aggression by providing defense assistance, military equipment, economic aid, and promoting reforms.

War • July 11, 10:36 PM • 31125 views

At the Washington Summit, Allies reaffirmed Ukraine's irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership

NATO member states expressed their full support for Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements and decide its future without external interference, including the irreversibility of its path to full Euro-Atlantic integration and NATO membership once the necessary conditions are met.

War • July 10, 09:35 PM • 28046 views

NATO needs up to fifty new brigades to defend itself in case of Russian attack - Reuters

NATO needs 35 to 50 additional brigades totaling 105,000 to 350,000 soldiers to fully implement its new defense plans against potential Russian aggression, which poses a serious challenge to Allies in providing the necessary personnel and capabilities, such as air defense.

News of the World • July 8, 05:41 PM • 19965 views

War threw Ukraine back 16 years in terms of overcoming poverty - Tretyakova

The war in Ukraine has increased the level of poverty and set the country back 16 years in addressing this issue, said Halyna Tretyakova, chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights.

Society • July 3, 12:28 PM • 26102 views

Ukraine will reconsider the "philosophy" of social benefits due to their excessive number - Zholnovych

Ukraine will revise the "philosophy" of social payments due to the excessive number of obligations that cannot be supported by financial resources in order to optimize them and increase their targeting.

Economy • July 3, 11:34 AM • 15715 views

The situation with pensions is critical - Zholnovych

Only 9. 5 million Ukrainians pay a single social contribution, while 11 million pensioners receive pensions, creating a critical situation that requires changes to make solidarity pensions more equitable.

Economy • July 3, 10:53 AM • 20486 views