Ukrainian sentenced in Lithuania for IKEA arson and ties to Russian intelligence - LRT

In Lithuania, a court found a Ukrainian citizen guilty of arson at an IKEA furniture store in Vilnius. He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, UNN reports with reference to LRT.

The incident occurred in May 2024. Initially, the man was to be given 5 years in prison, but the sentence was reduced because the case was heard under an expedited evidentiary procedure.

He was also charged with illegal possession of explosives and acquiring special knowledge for the purpose of committing terrorist acts, Lithuanian media reported, citing the head of the court.

According to the Lithuanian prosecutor's office, the man acted in the interests of Russian military intelligence. It is also alleged that the man planned further attacks in another Lithuanian city, which is a member of the EU and NATO, as well as in neighboring Latvia.

On November 23 and 24, the airport in the Lithuanian capital temporarily restricted its airspace due to the appearance of navigation markers resembling aerostat signals.