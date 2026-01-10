$42.990.00
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM • 10161 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 12881 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 12431 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 15510 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 24152 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 44007 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 36441 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 35628 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29232 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
BFM TV

Protests in Iran: 100 people arrested in Tehran province

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In Baharestan county, Tehran province, 100 people have been arrested for disturbing public order and using weapons. According to Human Rights Activists, 65 people have died and over 2,300 have been arrested during the protests.

Protests in Iran: 100 people arrested in Tehran province

100 people have been arrested in a county in Tehran province, the local governor told Tasnim news agency, which is linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The detainees allegedly "disturbed public order" and "used firearms and cold weapons against people, security forces and law enforcement agencies" in Baharestan county, according to the report.

Iranian medics report overcrowded hospitals amid ongoing protests - BBC10.01.26, 13:34 • 1506 views

In the language of Iran's supreme leader, anti-government protesters are called "vandals and rioters."

According to the American news agency Human Rights Activists, at least 65 people have died and more than 2,300 have been arrested during the protests.

Protests in Iran: 13 days of confrontation, at least 51 victims, including children10.01.26, 07:44 • 3218 views

