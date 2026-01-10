Protests in Iran: 100 people arrested in Tehran province

100 people have been arrested in a county in Tehran province, the local governor told Tasnim news agency, which is linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The detainees allegedly "disturbed public order" and "used firearms and cold weapons against people, security forces and law enforcement agencies" in Baharestan county, according to the report.

Iranian medics report overcrowded hospitals amid ongoing protests - BBC

In the language of Iran's supreme leader, anti-government protesters are called "vandals and rioters."

According to the American news agency Human Rights Activists, at least 65 people have died and more than 2,300 have been arrested during the protests.

Protests in Iran: 13 days of confrontation, at least 51 victims, including children