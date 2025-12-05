Lithuanian government considers introducing state of emergency due to balloons

Due to the continued influx of contraband balloons disrupting the operations of Vilnius Airport, the Lithuanian government plans to declare a state of emergency due to a threat to public safety. This was reported by LRT, citing Prime Minister's advisor Ignas Algirdas Dobrovolskas, writes UNN.

Details

"The government is preparing to declare a state of emergency due to a threat to public safety," he stated.

When asked whether such a decision could be made at the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Dobrovolskas did not disclose details.

As the publication notes, due to the danger posed by contraband balloons, the operations of Vilnius Airport have been repeatedly suspended in recent months.

EU calls on Belarus to stop wave of contraband balloons, warns of sanctions

The airspace over the airport was last closed on Wednesday evening, and a particularly intense attack of such balloons occurred last weekend. In response to these incidents, the government decided at the end of October to close the border with Belarus for a month.

However, the border was opened ahead of schedule to resolve the situation with carriers stranded in Belarus. Nevertheless, the regime does not allow them to return to Lithuania, and carriers are considering holding a protest.

Facing what politicians estimate to be a hybrid attack, Lithuania has repeatedly discussed the situation in various formats – both at meetings of the National Security Commission (NSK) and at the international level.

Lithuania plans to develop technologies to counter balloons and drones within six months