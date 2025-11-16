Lithuania plans to develop technologies to counter balloons and drones within six months

Lithuania may complete the development of technologies to combat contraband balloons from Belarus and drones within six months. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy and Innovation Paulius Petrauskas, as reported by UNN with reference to the Lithuanian media outlet BNS.

Details

After dozens of Lithuanian companies submitted innovative proposals, the government is preparing to select the best ideas within the coming weeks.

"In two weeks, we will have selected companies and ideas," Petrauskas said.

According to him, after the selection, further development of the technologies will begin, which is planned to be completed in three to six months.

The companies proposed systems covering key areas: detection, monitoring, recognition, and neutralization of aerial objects.

"Some of these systems have already been tested in Ukraine for other reasons, but they can also be applied in Lithuania. And there are some very interesting technological proposals that, if combined in the future, can also provide quite interesting solutions," the Vice Minister said.

Most of the companies that applied represent the defense sector – these are manufacturers of drones, radars, surveillance systems, and artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is already preparing technical specifications for procurement and further testing to integrate new technologies into the country's security system as quickly as possible.

