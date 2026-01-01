No champagne or cognac: new rules came into force for Ukrainian wine and other alcohol

Legislation regulating the labeling of alcoholic beverages of Ukrainian origin and ceasing the use of a number of EU geographical indications for them came into force in Ukraine today, UNN reports with reference to the relevant laws and explanations of the Ukrainian National Office for Intellectual Property and Innovation.

The Ukrainian National Office for Intellectual Property and Innovation reminds that on January 1, 2026, the 10-year transitional period provided for by the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU ends, and Ukraine ceases to use certain EU geographical indications for similar alcoholic beverages of Ukrainian origin.

This refers to the geographical indications of EU wines:

Champagne;

Madera;

Porto;

Jerez/Xeres/Sherry;

Marsala;

Malaga;

Tokaj;

As well as EU spirits:

Cognac;

Armagnac;

Calvados;

Grappa;

Anis Portuges.

The names of Ukrainian wines and spirits must be changed to those provided for by the laws of Ukraine "On Geographical Indications of Spirits" and "On Grapes, Wine and Viticulture Products". "For example, 'champagne' made in Ukraine should be called 'sparkling wine', and 'cognac' - 'brandy'. Because they have no relation to the French regions of Champagne and Cognac," the institution notes.

Legislation

The relevant laws regulating these norms come into force today. The parliament notes that the European integration law on grapes and wine contributes to the entry of Ukrainian winemakers into international markets.

It establishes requirements for grape cultivation, wine and other viticultural product production, labeling and circulation of products, bringing the Ukrainian system closer to European standards.

The law guarantees full traceability of products – from vine to store shelf, and also protects wine names by region of origin – to support local brands.

One of the key elements of the law, as indicated by the State Food and Consumer Service, is the protection of geographical indications. This refers to the names of wines and grape products that are associated with a certain locality, climate or tradition of production. Such designations confirm the unique properties of the product and emphasize its origin. The law establishes clear rules for the official recognition and protection of geographical names, which allows producers to secure regional brands and guarantee consumers authentic quality.

An important tool for streamlining the industry will be the Viticulture and Winemaking Register. This is a state system that will collect information about vineyards, producers and market participants.

The law also updates the terms and classification of winemaking products, establishes quality standards and labeling requirements. It defines the procedure for state control and the general principles for the development of the viticulture and winemaking industry.

The entry into force of this law opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian regions that have long-standing winemaking traditions. Protected geographical indications become an important tool for promoting local products, forming recognizable brands and strengthening the competitive positions of Ukrainian wines in domestic and international markets.

At the same time, from January 1, 2026, another law prohibits the use of geographical indications of European Union spirits Cognac, Armagnac, Calvados, Grappa, Anis Portuges for the designation and presentation of similar spirits originating from Ukraine, except for beverages produced and labeled in accordance with the legislation in force until January 1, 2026, which may be sold in Ukraine until their stock runs out.

The official names of similar spirits originating from Ukraine must be brought into compliance with the requirements of the law. The use of names derived from the geographical indications of EU spirits mentioned above for spirits, spirit distillates, technologies used for the production of spirits, is prohibited from January 1, 2026.

The official names of wines that use registered EU wine geographical indications must be changed and brought into compliance with the requirements of the law "On Geographical Indications of Spirits."

The use of derivative words from registered EU wine GIs ("champagnization", "Tokay", etc.) is prohibited.

