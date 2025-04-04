The Spanish Meteorological Agency has canceled the red level of flood danger in Valencia and Malaga. The disaster affected 78
municipalities, and more than 4,200 people were evacuated.
The AEMET meteorological institute has issued a red alert in eastern and southern Spain due to heavy rains. Up to 180 mm of
precipitation is expected in 12 hours in the regions of Valencia, Malaga and Tarragona.
Due to heavy rains in eastern and southern Spain, 7 people went missing, and houses and cars were flooded. A high-speed train with
300 passengers derailed, and the rescue operation continues until October 31.
Due to a record-breaking drought that has caused water levels in reservoirs to fall below 16% of capacity, Catalonia has declared
a state of emergency in Barcelona and surrounding areas, requiring residents to reduce water use by 5% and farmers by 80%.