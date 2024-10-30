Several people are missing in Spain after heavy rains in the east and south
Kyiv • UNN
Due to heavy rains in eastern and southern Spain, 7 people went missing, and houses and cars were flooded. A high-speed train with 300 passengers derailed, and the rescue operation continues until October 31.
Spanish authorities have reported several people missing after heavy rains led to large-scale floods in the east and south of the country on Tuesday, October 29. This was reported by the AR, UNN writes.
Details
It is noted that the disaster hit a large part of Spain, from the province of Malaga in the south to Valencia in the east. Witnesses said that floods demolished cars and flooded residential buildings.
A high-speed train with nearly 300 passengers derailed in the district of Malaga due to bad weather, but authorities assured that no one was injured. Meanwhile, the high-speed train service between Valencia and Madrid was temporarily suspended.
According to local authorities, six people are missing in the central region of Castilla La Mancha, and in Valencia, a truck driver who disappeared during the storm is being searched for.
Spanish police and rescuers used helicopters to evacuate people from houses and cars that were threatened by flooding, and the army joined the rescue operation.
According to the National Meteorological Service, the bad weather in Spain will last until Thursday, October 31.
