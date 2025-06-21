$41.690.00
The business trip will end, he must return: Zelensky about Chernyshov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, working on opening hubs and issues of multiple citizenship. Chernyshov is expected to return after the completion of the trip, which is authorized until the end of the week.

The business trip will end, he must return: Zelensky about Chernyshov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, after which he is to return. The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

What (Prime Minister Denys) Shmyhal told me, he is on a business trip. He had two tasks from me, from the government, from all of us: the first is to open hubs in different countries, and the second is multiple citizenship. As far as I understand, he is doing these two things.

- noted Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that after the business trip, Chernyshov should return.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the business trip of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was signed until the end of the week. This happened against the backdrop of a scandal involving the detention of Chernyshov's associates due to a corruption scheme and his stay abroad during the searches.

On June 21, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Telegram that NABU and SAP intended to announce suspicion to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov on June 23. Documents with an invitation were sent to the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat on June 19.

Olga Rozgon

