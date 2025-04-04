Oleksiy Chernyshov

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10665 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18599 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58507 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203212 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116991 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382045 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304382 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212817 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243736 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254856 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122762 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 203179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 382006 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249885 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304359 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11285 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38512 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66753 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52736 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122141 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Ukrainian politician and businessman (born 1977)
Chernyshov declared four apartments of his wife, Cartier jewelry and his income

Oleksiy Chernyshov declared over UAH 25 million in salary at Naftogaz, four apartments of his wife and a collection of her jewelry, including Cartier and Tiffany products.

Economy • March 31, 07:03 PM • 22131 views

A Center of Unity for Ukraine will be created in Spain

Oleksiy Chernyshov and Elma Saiz Delgado signed a declaration on the creation of a Center of Unity in Spain to support more than 220,000 Ukrainians who have received temporary protection.

Politics • March 29, 03:24 AM • 28545 views

Discussed the protection and integration of Ukrainians: Oleksiy Chernyshov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain

Oleksiy Chernyshov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain to discuss the temporary protection of Ukrainians and strengthening cooperation. Spain has been actively helping Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

Politics • March 29, 01:03 AM • 27324 views

France plans to create a Center of Unity for Ukraine: details

Oleksiy Chernyshov and François-Noël Buffet signed a declaration on the creation of the Center of Unity for Ukraine in France. The issues of support for Ukrainians, their return and employment were discussed.

Society • March 26, 04:56 PM • 38604 views

More than 35,000 Ukrainians have received refugee status in Turkey

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 35,000 Ukrainians have received refugee status in Turkey. This was reported by the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

War • March 17, 03:43 PM • 104874 views