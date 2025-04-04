Oleksiy Chernyshov declared over UAH 25 million in salary at Naftogaz, four apartments of his wife and a collection of her
jewelry, including Cartier and Tiffany products.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and Elma Saiz Delgado signed a declaration on the creation of a Center of Unity in Spain to support more than
220,000 Ukrainians who have received temporary protection.
Oleksiy Chernyshov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain to discuss the temporary protection of Ukrainians and
strengthening cooperation. Spain has been actively helping Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and François-Noël Buffet signed a declaration on the creation of the Center of Unity for Ukraine in France. The
issues of support for Ukrainians, their return and employment were discussed.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 35,000 Ukrainians have received refugee status in Turkey. This was
reported by the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.