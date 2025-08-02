"Definitely not now": Budanov replied whether he received offers to become commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 2 August 2025

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he had not received any offers to take up the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Budanov said this in an interview with "Moseychuk +", reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether Budanov was offered the position of commander-in-chief, he replied: "Not now, for sure."

"So, why? You know, I've somehow gotten used to it here (in the GUR - ed.). I've spent my whole life here, my conscious life," - said Budanov.

Recall

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, tried to dismiss the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. He may also be behind the promotion of a corruption case against Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and the probable appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister.