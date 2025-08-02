"Definitely not now": Budanov replied whether he received offers to become commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 2 August 2025

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
11:37 AM • 10547 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 48232 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 160555 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 146837 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 86559 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 90675 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 164367 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 73225 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 157313 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153566 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
King of Malaysia to visit Russia for the first time at Putin's invitationAugust 2, 04:13 AM • 20547 views
Kyiv and regions are under threat of ballistic missiles from the eastAugust 2, 05:07 AM • 11059 views
Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attackPhotoVideoAugust 2, 06:43 AM • 5564 views
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"August 2, 07:35 AM • 51249 views
Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 wounded09:20 AM • 7936 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 160567 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 90332 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 146851 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 107421 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 164376 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 30556 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 70737 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 89713 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 166331 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 200809 views
Actual
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil
Boeing Starliner

"Definitely not now": Budanov replied whether he received offers to become commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 2 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he had not received any offers to take the position of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that he is used to working in military intelligence.

"Definitely not now": Budanov replied whether he received offers to become commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he had not received any offers to take up the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Budanov said this in an interview with "Moseychuk +", reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether Budanov was offered the position of commander-in-chief, he replied: "Not now, for sure."

"So, why? You know, I've somehow gotten used to it here (in the GUR - ed.). I've spent my whole life here, my conscious life," 

- said Budanov.

Recall

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, tried to dismiss the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. He may also be behind the promotion of a corruption case against Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and the probable appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Office of the President of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov