Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the pre-trial restraint for ex-minister Chernyshov

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine upheld the decision of the investigating judge of the HACC dated November 18 on the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 51.6 million to former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov. This was reported by the HACC Appeals Chamber on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber left the appeals of the defense unsatisfied.

The decision enters into force from the moment of its pronouncement and is not subject to appeal in cassation. Currently, bail has been posted for the suspect and a number of procedural obligations have been imposed, including the surrender of his foreign passport. - the message says.

It is reported that, according to the pre-trial investigation body, the former Deputy Prime Minister is suspected of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Subsequently, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a preventive measure in the form of two months' detention with the possibility of posting bail to former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in a case concerning corruption in the energy sector.

Chernyshov, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, appealed the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the preventive measure.