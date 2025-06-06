Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine

$
Exclusive
01:00 PM
• 31794 views
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
11:45 AM
• 65443 views
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
June 6, 07:51 AM
• 51426 views
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
June 5, 04:58 PM
• 113559 views
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM
• 156091 views
The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time
Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM
• 115699 views
Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them
Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM
• 99817 views
Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.
Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM
• 91732 views
"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance
June 5, 11:02 AM
• 66684 views
NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%
Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM
• 92678 views
Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge
