Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
The report on Chernysov's detention was a mistake - AP HACC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC recognized as erroneous the report on leaving unchanged the preventive measure for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernysov. The court hearing in Chernysov's case has not yet taken place.

The report on Chernysov's detention was a mistake - AP HACC

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reports that yesterday's message about former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, which stated that the court upheld the decision of the investigating judge of the HACC on the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention, was an error by the apparatus staff. This was reported by the press service of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC, according to UNN.

Details

On November 25, on the page of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC, we published information that was not true. We apologize for this error by our apparatus staff. We emphasize: none of the judges of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC who are considering this proceeding participated in the preparation or approval of this publication. We promptly removed the erroneous information so as not to mislead those who follow our work.

- the message says.

The HACC noted that they found a weak spot in the internal process of preparing communication materials and are already taking the necessary steps to prevent such errors in the future.

Addition

Yesterday, November 25, UNN, citing the Appeals Chamber of the HACC, reported that the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine upheld the decision of the investigating judge of the HACC dated November 18 on the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of depositing 51.6 million hryvnias bail to former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the pre-trial restraint for ex-minister Chernyshov25.11.25, 15:20 • 2612 views

In the evening, the press service of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC clarified that the previously published message on social networks regarding the upholding of the preventive measure for former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov contained an error, the relevant decision concerned another person – another suspect in the case of NAEK "Energoatom".

We emphasize that the appeals of the defense of the former Deputy Prime Minister were scheduled for consideration today (November 25 - ed.), but the court hearing was removed from consideration due to the panel's engagement in other processes. Thus, the appellate review in this proceeding has not yet taken place, and no decisions have been made yet. The date and time of the new court hearing will be announced additionally.

- reported the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

Chernyshov himself wrote on Facebook on November 25 : "Half an hour ago, I learned from the news that the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the preventive measure. Today (November 25 - ed.), a hearing was scheduled for 10:30. I was there exactly at 10:30. A court employee came out to us and said that we could leave because the hearing had been postponed. The date should be announced later. There was no consideration."

Later, Chernyshov clarified that "the message has already been deleted, the press service claims that the news and illustration about me were prepared 'by mistake'."

Chernyshov appealed the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the pre-trial detention in the energy corruption case24.11.25, 19:29 • 4422 views

Recall

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Subsequently, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months with the possibility of bail to former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the case of corruption in the energy sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

