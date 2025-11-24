$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
04:43 PM • 4942 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 11197 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 13393 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 16161 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 24762 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 24560 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 15963 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 13687 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 11658 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
November 24, 11:50 AM • 9958 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
Chernyshov appealed the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the pre-trial detention in the energy corruption case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of illicit enrichment, appealed the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the pre-trial detention. He was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and remanded in custody with the possibility of bail.

Chernyshov appealed the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the pre-trial detention in the energy corruption case

Former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of illicit enrichment, appealed the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the pre-trial detention measure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Judicial Power of Ukraine portal.

Details

According to the portal, Chernyshov filed an appeal with the Appeals Chamber of the HACC on November 24 to review the HACC's ruling on the selection of a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the illicit enrichment case.

The stage of consideration of the case indicates "Court composition appointed".

Recall

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Subsequently, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for two months with the possibility of bail to former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the case of corruption in the energy sector.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Chernyshov