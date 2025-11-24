Chernyshov appealed the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the pre-trial detention in the energy corruption case

Former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of illicit enrichment, appealed the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the pre-trial detention measure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Judicial Power of Ukraine portal.

According to the portal, Chernyshov filed an appeal with the Appeals Chamber of the HACC on November 24 to review the HACC's ruling on the selection of a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the illicit enrichment case.

The stage of consideration of the case indicates "Court composition appointed".

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Subsequently, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

The High Anti-Corruption Court applied a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for two months with the possibility of bail to former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the case of corruption in the energy sector.