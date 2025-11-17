Chernyshov's pre-trial detention: the court announced a break in the session until tomorrow

$42.040.02
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 17001 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 18043 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 19178 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 20702 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 19730 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 45300 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25549 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19620 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22015 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importanceNovember 17, 09:49 AM • 20938 views
Railway sabotage in Poland: National Security and Defense Council suggests Russian GRU sabotage unit behind attackNovember 17, 11:24 AM • 3588 views
Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficientNovember 17, 01:02 PM • 11145 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 14676 views
They want to "outlast" Trump: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Medvedev's words about the terms of the "SMO" completion03:41 PM • 4322 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 45287 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 80851 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 74536 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 131527 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 109405 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 14823 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 26185 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 26981 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 20977 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 40135 views
Chernyshov's pre-trial detention: the court announced a break in the session until tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court announced a break in the session regarding the pre-trial detention of Oleksiy Chernyshov. The session will resume on November 18 at 4:00 p.m.

Chernyshov's pre-trial detention: the court announced a break in the session until tomorrow

The High Anti-Corruption Court announced a pause in the hearing on the pre-trial detention of former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in a corruption case in the energy sector. The hearing will resume tomorrow, November 18, at 4:00 PM, UNN reports.

We will continue tomorrow at 4 p.m. 

- said the judge.

Addition

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Subsequently, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

On June 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, citing two government sources, reported that "on June 19, NABU/SAP sent an invitation to the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov, for him to appear on Monday, June 23, for the delivery of a notice of suspicion."

On June 22, Chernyshov, against the backdrop of previous rumors about "not returning to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his foreign business trip, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to NABU, announced that he had received a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court seized the property of former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale, and his wife Svitlana.

