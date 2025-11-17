Chernyshov's pre-trial detention hearing: lights went out in the courtroom during the session

During the session of the High Anti-Corruption Court, where a pre-trial restraint is being chosen for former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in a corruption case in the energy sector, the lights went out for several minutes, UNN reports.

Details

During the court session, where a pre-trial restraint is being chosen for Chernyshov, the lights went out for several minutes, which caused the session to be suspended.

However, the "blackout" lasted no longer than a minute. The session is currently ongoing.

Addition

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Later, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

On June 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, citing two government sources, reported that "on June 19, NABU/SAP sent an invitation to the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov, so that he would appear on Monday, June 23, to be served with a notice of suspicion."

On June 22, Chernyshov, against the backdrop of previous rumors about "not returning to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his foreign business trip, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

On June 24, Chernyshov, after visiting NABU, announced that he had received a notice of suspicion. Later, SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court seized the property of former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale, and his wife Svitlana.