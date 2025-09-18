Military personnel released from captivity will be able to undergo sanatorium treatment accompanied by relatives or authorized persons

Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity will be able to undergo sanatorium treatment accompanied by relatives or authorized persons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

Details

From now on, at the request of those released from captivity, one accompanying person, not necessarily a relative, can be with them in the sanatorium. For the accompanying person, a voucher without medical procedures or compensation for its cost is provided. - reported the Ministry of Social Policy.

It is noted that previously the sanatorium treatment service for those released from captivity was not popular, as many, due to their health condition or psychological trauma, could not recover on their own.

Now we are changing these approaches so that everyone can recover in a comfortable environment. - the message says.

Addition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko discussed with British Prince Harry the work on rehabilitation and recovery of Ukrainian veterans. She also showed him the consequences of the Russian "Iskander" hitting the government building.

In Ukraine, a new way to help servicemen regain strength and accelerate physical recovery after injuries is being tested. The Re:start project was launched by the Horno Charitable Foundation and Favbet Foundation. Everything is based on VR technologies and special games that combine physical exercises with immersion in a virtual world.