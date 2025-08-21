The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad

In July of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers reorganized the Ministry of National Unity and merged it with the Ministry of Social Policy. Accordingly, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity continues to develop a digital tool for communication with Ukrainians abroad. The Ministry will also continue its work on establishing Unity Centers abroad.

This was reported to UNN journalist by Denys Uliutin, Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity.

Details

When asked whether work on creating a platform for Ukrainians abroad is ongoing, Uliutin replied:

Absolutely. Yes. There is no working title.

The Minister emphasized that the Ministry of Social Policy recently received additional powers from the Ministry of Unity.

We understand that this policy should not overlap with the policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is more of a cultural, educational, supportive function, working with Ukrainians who are abroad. So that they maintain this connection with Ukraine, and also many services they need, which can be provided in Unity Hubs, which we will continue to implement. There is a successful concept and structure – these are Resilience Centers. We need to build something similar abroad for Ukrainians so that they understand that they are part of our state. - Uliutin said.

Context

In 2024, the Ministry of Social Policy announced the creation of a digital tool that will help establish communication with citizens abroad and facilitate their return.

In January 2025, the Ministry of National Unity reported that Ukraine would not apply any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home. At that time, it was reported that there were 20-25 million Ukrainians abroad, and approximately 32 million in Ukraine.

