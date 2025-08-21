$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 610 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 12143 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 23534 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 29736 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 57407 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 149006 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 67978 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 121601 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 320276 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 98463 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.9m/s
38%
745mm
Popular news
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 45629 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 51122 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 47741 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 30430 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list06:48 AM • 14879 views
Publications
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 3126 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 68881 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 149029 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 121622 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 320329 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Europe
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 41347 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 37741 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 38284 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 66858 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 82860 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
Pistol
Hryvnia

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity continues to develop a digital tool for communication with Ukrainians abroad. The Ministry will also continue its work on establishing Unity Centers abroad.

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad

In July of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers reorganized the Ministry of National Unity and merged it with the Ministry of Social Policy. Accordingly, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity continues to develop a digital tool for communication with Ukrainians abroad. The Ministry will also continue its work on establishing Unity Centers abroad.

This was reported to UNN journalist by Denys Uliutin, Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity.

Details

 When asked whether work on creating a platform for Ukrainians abroad is ongoing, Uliutin replied:

Absolutely. Yes. There is no working title.

The Minister emphasized that the Ministry of Social Policy recently received additional powers from the Ministry of Unity.

We understand that this policy should not overlap with the policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is more of a cultural, educational, supportive function, working with Ukrainians who are abroad. So that they maintain this connection with Ukraine, and also many services they need, which can be provided in Unity Hubs, which we will continue to implement. There is a successful concept and structure – these are Resilience Centers. We need to build something similar abroad for Ukrainians so that they understand that they are part of our state.

- Uliutin said.

The EU is working on a new plan to return Ukrainians home after the war: details04.06.25, 14:31 • 4909 views

Context 

In 2024, the Ministry of Social Policy announced the creation of a digital tool that will help establish communication with citizens abroad and facilitate their return.

In January 2025, the Ministry of National Unity reported that Ukraine would not apply any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home. At that time, it was reported that there were 20-25 million Ukrainians abroad, and approximately 32 million in Ukraine.  

Return of Ukrainians from abroad: expert explains what the government can do to help30.01.25, 10:09 • 105915 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine