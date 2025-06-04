The EU is working on a new plan to return Ukrainians home after the war: details

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert
Exclusive
11:35 AM • 6432 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 19100 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 28970 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 31592 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 72931 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 38082 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 42203 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 57376 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 43419 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 246105 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 45403 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

June 4, 05:11 AM • 41475 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 34249 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 23027 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 12695 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 72931 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 117489 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 203137 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 246105 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 291530 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 5002 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 64379 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 203137 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 137486 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 139011 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

The EU is working on a new plan to return Ukrainians home after the war: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1960 views

The European Union is developing a plan for the safe return of Ukrainians after the war, taking into account the interests of those who return and those who remain in the EU until March 2027.

The EU is working on a new plan to return Ukrainians home after the war: details

The European Union has started working on a new plan to return Ukrainians home after the end of the war. Clear steps are being prepared for safe and controlled repatriation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Currently, about 4 million 300 thousand Ukrainians live in the EU, most of them in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. According to the current temporary protection program, these people have the right to live and work in the bloc countries. The program has been extended several times, and now a decision has been made to extend it for another 12 months – until March 2027.

Politico reminds that, according to Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner, "Ukraine needs its people more than anything else." In his opinion, ensuring transparent options for those who are going home and for those who are staying, the new plan will take into account the interests of all parties.

According to the temporary protection program, those who fled the invasion of Vladimir Putin have the full right to live and work in the bloc. This agreement was supposed to be limited in time, but it has been extended repeatedly, and Brussels is now starting to work on what will happen next

– writes Politico.

The new EU program focuses on a very careful approach that aims to minimize the risks of a sudden and large-scale flow of people from one part of the region to another. According to EU experts, a messy movement could put strong pressure on both Ukraine and potentially EU countries.

Today, the Commission will start developing a plan for the return of Ukrainians to their homeland after the cessation of hostilities.

Brunner will present the plan together with the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Additionally

The European Union's plan to return Ukrainians home after the end of the war envisages the creation of "unity centers" in EU countries to advise Ukrainians on work and adaptation, and to help restore linguistic or cultural ties. Such centers will operate not only in Germany and Spain, but will gradually appear in other countries of the bloc.

According to a Politico source familiar with the details, another extension until March 2027 will be recommended for people who are sick, pregnant or have school-age children.

Let us remind you

The founder and director of the Gradus Research research company and Corestone Group Yevhenia Blyznyuk told that the authorities should develop separate incentive packages for different groups of refugees.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Oleksiy Chernyshov
European Union
Czech Republic
Spain
Germany
Ukraine
Poland
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9