The EU is working on a new plan to return Ukrainians home after the war: details

The European Union has started working on a new plan to return Ukrainians home after the end of the war. Clear steps are being prepared for safe and controlled repatriation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Currently, about 4 million 300 thousand Ukrainians live in the EU, most of them in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. According to the current temporary protection program, these people have the right to live and work in the bloc countries. The program has been extended several times, and now a decision has been made to extend it for another 12 months – until March 2027.

Politico reminds that, according to Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner, "Ukraine needs its people more than anything else." In his opinion, ensuring transparent options for those who are going home and for those who are staying, the new plan will take into account the interests of all parties.

According to the temporary protection program, those who fled the invasion of Vladimir Putin have the full right to live and work in the bloc. This agreement was supposed to be limited in time, but it has been extended repeatedly, and Brussels is now starting to work on what will happen next – writes Politico.

The new EU program focuses on a very careful approach that aims to minimize the risks of a sudden and large-scale flow of people from one part of the region to another. According to EU experts, a messy movement could put strong pressure on both Ukraine and potentially EU countries.

Today, the Commission will start developing a plan for the return of Ukrainians to their homeland after the cessation of hostilities.

Brunner will present the plan together with the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Additionally

The European Union's plan to return Ukrainians home after the end of the war envisages the creation of "unity centers" in EU countries to advise Ukrainians on work and adaptation, and to help restore linguistic or cultural ties. Such centers will operate not only in Germany and Spain, but will gradually appear in other countries of the bloc.

According to a Politico source familiar with the details, another extension until March 2027 will be recommended for people who are sick, pregnant or have school-age children.

Let us remind you

The founder and director of the Gradus Research research company and Corestone Group Yevhenia Blyznyuk told that the authorities should develop separate incentive packages for different groups of refugees.